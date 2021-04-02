Dallas County reports today 23 COVID-related deaths and 327 new cases on Thursday

Dallas County Health and Welfare Services Report 23 people died And 327 additional confirmed cases Report of COVID-19 on April 1st A total of 3,550 people died to date. The total number of confirmed cases is 252,232.

The county also reports a total of 39,357 possible cases of COVID.

Dallas County Health and Welfare Services provides initial vaccination to people at highest risk of exposure to COVID-19. The Fairpark Mega Vaccine Clinic, which opened on Monday, January 11, has received 271,000 COVID-19 vaccines since the start of vaccination, with the first and second vaccinations continuing until Saturday.

The additional deaths reported are:

A woman in her 40s living in Dallas. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 40s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was found dead at home and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 50s living in Desoto. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 50s who lived in a nursing care facility in Mesquite. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

A woman in her 50s who lived in Dallas. She was hospitalized and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was found dead at home and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of Farmers Brunch. He had expired in hospice care and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was seriously ill in a local hospital and had no underlying high-risk health status.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He expired at the facility and was in potentially high-risk health.

A woman in her 60s who lived in Dallas. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 60s who lived in a nursing care facility in Dallas. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 60s who lived in a nursing care facility in Dallas. She expired in hospice and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 70s who lived in Dallas. She was hospitalized and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He expired at a local hospital ED and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 70s who lived in a nursing care facility in Dallas. He expired in hospice and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Grand Prairie. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of Garland. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 80s who lived in Dallas. She had expired in hospice care and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man from the 1980s who was a resident of the city of Grand Prairie. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 90s who lived in Dallas. She was hospitalized and was in potentially high-risk health.

A woman in her 90s who lived in Dallas. She was hospitalized and was in potentially high-risk health.

The· Sax city By March 25, 2,153 COVID-19 cases were last reported.

To date, a total of 19 cases of SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7. B.1.429 Two cases of variants. One case of the B.1.526 variant has been identified in Dallas County residents. Two have been hospitalized and five have recently had a history of domestic travel outside of Texas. One case of B.1.1.7 is a likely case of reinfection with COVID-19, which occurs more than 6 months after the infection confirmed by the first PCR.

The provisional 7-day average for the 11th week of the CDC (according to the date of test collection) of new confirmed cases was 204, which is 7.7 daily new per 100,000 inhabitants The percentage of cases. The proportion of SARS-CoV-2 positive respiratory specimens remains high, with 7.8% of symptomatic patients admitted to a regional hospital during the 11th week (week to March 20, 2009).

More than 70 outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported in connection with high school dance and dinner attendees on March 13, including subsequent family infections. Over the last 30 days, there have been 1,511 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children, and staff have been reported from 452 separate kindergarten to high schools in Dallas County.

Currently, there are 25 active long-term care facility outbreaks. A total of 4,284 residents and 2,394 health care workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 1,022 were hospitalized and 679 died. About 20% of all deaths reported so far are related to long-term care facilities. In the last 30 days, 12 outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported in homeless shelters, group homes, half-baked homes, etc. A total of 434 residents and 208 staff members of the Dallas collective living facility have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds were under the age of 65. Diabetes is a fundamentally high-risk health condition reported in about one-third of inpatients with COVID-19.

By March 31, 167 COVID-19 patients received acute treatment in Dallas County. The number of visits to the emergency room for COVID-19-like symptoms in Dallas County was 396 in the same period, or about 15%. Percentage of all emergency department visits in the county, according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Board.

The UTSW forecast reflects intra-model leveling with hospitalizations between 100 and 160 and 350 cases per day by April 15.