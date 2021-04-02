Health
Oregon reports two more COVID-19-related deaths, 521 new cases
Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-Two new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon have increased the state’s death to 2,385, the Oregon Department of Health reported Thursday.
OHA also reported 521 new confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases at 12:01 am on Thursday, bringing the state total to 165,524.
Additional counties approved for vaccination expansion
OHA announced Thursday that 23 counties in Oregon have submitted proof of their intention to immediately provide COVID-19 vaccination to an expanded eligibility group. The latest counties added are Baker, Kratosop and Gilliam.
The counties are Baker, Benton, Couse, Clatsop, Crook, Deschutz, Douglas, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, Lane, Lincoln, Marur, Marion, Morrow, Shaman, Umatilla, Union, Wheeler.
By proving These counties are now able to initiate vaccination of all individuals listed in Phase 1B, Group 7.Before April 5, the previously designated start date for the entire state.
Oregon Health Authority Updates Data Source for Variant of Concern Dashboard
Since February 3, OHA has reported the cumulative number of each variant of concern on the Tableau dashboard. These counts are based on information reported directly to public health by testing partners.
On March 16, the CDC reclassified the B.1.427 and B.1.429 variants as “variants of concern.” These variants have been endemic in Oregon since late 2020 and have not been previously reported. OHA reviewed historical data on an open source sequence data platform GISAID To date, more than 190 variants of B.1.427 and B.1.429 have been identified in Oregon.
To provide a comprehensive overview of the subspecies cycle in Oregon, OHA will begin updating the subspecies count of concern using GISAID data. This allows OHA to quickly report historical data whenever the CDC definition for a variant of concern is updated. The OHA Variant Dashboard of Concerns was updated with GISAID data on April 2, 2021, and will be updated every Wednesday from now on.
Oregon continues to inform all lab partners all variants of concern (B.1.1.7, B.1.351, P.1, B.1.427, and B.1.429) and variants of interest (B.1.525, B.1.525, Request B.1.526) to report promptly. , P.2) To public health to notify case studies and contact tracing.
Vaccination data for counties that are temporarily unavailable
Vaccination data showing the status of COVID-19 vaccination at the county level has been temporarily disabled by OHA Vaccination dashboard.. Other data were unaffected, and state-wide data on race, ethnicity, and age of vaccinated people continue to be updated on the main Oregon dashboard. Vaccination trends..
OHA addresses the issue of the geocoding process of misclassifying the location of certain vaccinated individuals. The issue has been fixed and solutions are being evaluated to update and correct the county designations of the affected individuals.
OHA continuously analyzes all data and performs continuous data quality checks. At this point, all other data elements are validated.
Requests for vaccination data, including country of residence, will be postponed at this time. OHA provides up-to-date information on the estimated timeline for releasing county-level data in the coming days.
Vaccination in Oregon
OHA reported Thursday that 46,587 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 29,262 were given on March 31, and 17,325 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Thursday.
Oregon is currently receiving a total of 941,850 first and second doses of Pfizer, 867,103 first and second doses of Moderna, and 43,075 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS).
To date, 1,170,585 Pfizer, 1,098,900 Modana, and 97,300 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered throughout Oregon.
These data are tentative and subject to change.
OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Friday, providing regularly updated vaccination data.
COVID-19 hospitalized
The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 155, 16 more than Wednesday. There are 39 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, three more than Wednesday.
The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.
Learn more about hospital capacity...
St. Charles Bend reported five COVID-19 cases as of Thursday at 4 am, two infected with the ICU and one infected with a ventilator.
Incident and death
Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported Thursday were Baker (7), Benton (8), Craccamah (39), Clatsop (7), Colombia (16), Couse (7), Crook (2). ), Curry (4), Deshuts (30), Douglas (17), Grant (7), Jackson (73), Jefferson (2), Josephine (30), Clatsop (22), Lane (30), Lincoln (2) ), Linn (20), Malheur (2), Marion (40), Multnomah (71), Polk (12), Tillamook (13), Union (4), Washington (48), Yamhill (8).
The 2,384th COVID-19 death in Oregon is a 78-year-old man who tested positive in Klamath County on March 15 and died at the Sky Lakes Medical Center on March 31. He had a fundamental condition.
The 2,385th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 48-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive on 17 March and died at the St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center on 30 March. She had a fundamental condition.
If missed: More than 1,000 people were vaccinated at a Morrow County pilot event
To Yesterday’s version of the Oregon Coronavirus Update, OHA and Morrow County Public Health co-sponsored a pilot vaccination event at Boardman.
“This event helped save lives,” said Jorge Martinez Zapata, outreach coordinator for the northeastern Oregon region of OHA. “More than 1,000 people in all disciplines, including the least serviced groups, received their first dose of Pfizer vaccine.”
The four-day event at the Sage Center featured a live Spanish broadcast by the local station Lalaza. Multilingual staff and volunteers assisted participants throughout the process.
You can also read the full story above OHA blog.. To subscribe to the Oregon Coronavirus Update Access this page..
Details of COVID-19 vaccination
For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, see OHA Web page, Distribution and other useful information breakdown.
