Health
Chris Whitti warns of anti-virus measures needed for another two years to combat the threat of variants
Coronavirus safety measures are likely to still be needed for the next two years, said the UK’s chief healthcare officer.
Professor Chris Whitti said it could take up to two years to build a bank of vaccines and technologies that the world can respond to quickly. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Subspecies and outbreak.
He said these tools would eventually “find a solution”, but by then there are still levels of risk that need to be managed.
At a webinar of the Royal Society of Medicine on Thursday, Professor Whitty said that “because of the very difficult situation at the moment,” a cautious approach will be needed for the next few years.
“What we don’t want to be is a situation where we look back six months later and say,’If I had been a little cautious for a month or two, I would have actually overcome it.'” [vaccinating] Throughout the population, we would have understood more, we knew how to deal with this, we probably have some variant vaccines in stock. ” ..
“I don’t think this should be considered an indefinite stance, but while understanding how to do this and finding a way to respond quickly to variants, I think this is probably a problem for next year or two years. I will. “
However, he said a “very broad portfolio of vaccines” is likely to be available within about two years, providing stronger protection.
“If you scroll two years ago, I think your vaccine portfolio will be very wide,” said Professor Whitty.
He added that technology “can turn vaccines into new varieties incredibly fast compared to the ways we could do it so far.”
“So I think technology will find a way to overcome this in the long run, but we have a period of risk between now and then,” he added.
Professor Whitty said the R number (virus replication rate) is less than 1, but the variants that invade the UK “have little foothold”, but added that R is expected to exceed 1. It was. More is open to the lockdown exit roadmap.
Politicians and experts warned the public to stick Coronavirus The rules are after the stay-at-home order was lifted in the UK on Monday and the “Rule 6” returned to its original location for outside gatherings.
on Monday, Boris Johnson warned people “Proceed carefully”.
“What we don’t know is how strong our fortress is now and how strong our defenses are against another wave,” he said.
“That’s why we emphasize the importance of maintaining the discipline that people have shown for a long time.”
This shows that the level of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the UK has dropped to the lowest level since September 24, according to a study by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
According to ONS, about 1 in 370 private UK households was infected with COVID-19 during the week leading up to March 27, a slight decrease from 1 in 340 last week. The weekly estimate for the week to September 24 was 1 in 470.
However, ONS said the proportion of people who tested positive for the virus was estimated to have increased in eastern England.
This trend was uncertain in all other regions, but was declining in southeast and southwest England, ONS added.
Yorkshire and Hamburg had the highest proportion of people in any part of England who were most likely to test positive for the coronavirus in the week leading up to March 27: 1 in 230.
North West England had the second highest estimate of 1 in 280.
Meanwhile, Britain’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer said Britain was not well prepared for this type of pandemic.
Dr. Jenny Harry’s said more tests would have been performed if the tests were previously available, and knowledge of asymptomatic transmission is quick to wear a mask. May have brought a good recommendation.
Dr. Harry’s told the BBC Radio 4 Today program at the launch of the new UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA), where she is CEO. m I am very happy to accept that there is so much to learn.
“I think we share some of those failures with many other countries.”
Asked if the initial reaction to the pandemic was bad, she said, “It has merit and I think there was something we wanted to improve.”
Subscribe to Daily Podcasts at Apple Podcasts, Google podcast, Spotify, Spreeker
She said asymptomatic infections were “carefully considered” but the proportion of cases (currently considered 30%) was unrecognized.
“Obviously, the response and some interventions we took did not explain so many asymptomatic cases, so I think we can learn from what we have experienced.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]