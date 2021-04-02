Brazilian tomb digger is rushing to excavate the body to make space for Covid’s victims | Coronavirus





The city of São Paulo, Brazil, has accelerated efforts to empty old tombs to make room for Covid’s death toll as the vast metropolis records record daily burials this week. As World Health Organization Warning that the pandemic has put many Brazilian states in a “crisis”, grave digger worked Thursday to open the graves of those buried a few years ago, bagging the disassembled bodies. I moved it to another place. The transfer of remains is standard in the operation of the graveyard, said the city secretary in charge of the funeral. However, since the pandemic began more than a year ago, Brazil has taken on a new urgency as it suffers from the coronavirus wave. On Wednesday, the Brazilian Ministry of Health recorded the highest daily Covid deaths for the second consecutive day, killing 3,869 people with the virus. The outbreak in Brazil Second deadly in the world after the United StatesThe average number of deaths per day in the past week is about 3,000, and the number of new cases is 75,500, which has been steadily increasing since February. Van Kerkhove, an infectious disease epidemiologist at WHO, warned that increasing the infectivity of new variants is one of the many challenges facing the country. She said many states were in “crisis” and hospitals were overwhelmed. Mariangela Battista Galvansimon, Assistant Secretary-General of WHO, emphasized the importance of domestic vaccine production to relieve pressure. São Paulo also relies on late-night burials to keep up with demand, and some graveyards are allowed to remain open until 10 pm. At the Villaformosa Cemetery, workers in masks and full protective equipment are digging rows of tombs under floodlights and the full moon. The casket followed: A 32-year-old man was dropped into a plain wooden box. Workers buried a 77-year-old woman, and her masked relatives gathered near the tomb. The city of São Paulo registered 419 burials on Tuesday, the highest since the pandemic began. If the burial continues at that pace, the city hall said more emergency measures need to be taken without identification. Brazil is now more than any other country and accounts for about a quarter of Covid’s daily deaths worldwide. Infectious disease experts warn that it will only get worse given President Jair Bolsonaro’s attack on efforts to limit movement and the slow deployment of vaccines.

