Health
Michigan Medicine Moves to More Restricted Hospital Visitor Policy
Michigan Medicine is the latest medical system to move to a more restrictive visitor policy in hospitals from Friday due to the surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the state.
This policy is similar to the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the health care system announced Thursday night.
Michigan Medicine includes the University of Michigan Medical School and the University of Michigan Health System, including CS Mott Children’s Hospital, von Boytlander Women’s Hospital, and University Hospital.
Due to the proliferation of coronavirus cases, we are participating in Ascension Michigan, Beaumont Health, Henry Ford Health System, and Spectrum Health, with various visitor restrictions.
More:The hospital acquires young COVID-19 patients.New case, fewer deaths for nursing home residents
Cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 are increasing, especially among young Michiganers who have not had access to vaccines, such as older Michiganers. Starting Monday, Michiganders 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
On Wednesday, Beaumont Health said it had the highest number of COVID-19 inpatients in Michigan, surpassing 500 on Tuesday and expanding COVID-19 units across all hospital sites. We also published guidelines for fully vaccinated people visiting loved ones who are hospitalized for issues other than COVID-19.
More:Beaumont Health has the highest number of COVID-19 inpatients in Michigan
More:Henry Ford Health System Limits Three Hospital Visitors With Increasing COVID-19 Cases
Michigan Medicine will not allow adult patient visitors from Friday to minimize the risk of spreading the virus to patients and staff, except where medically required, and Chief Medical Officer Jeffrey Desmond The doctor said.
There are some exceptions for end-of-life and delivery and childbirth patients. Two parents or caregivers are allowed for inpatient pediatric patients under the age of 21.
The health system states that pediatric patients are allowed one primary caregiver in clinics and outpatient clinics, unless additional assistants or assistants are needed.
More:Expectations are high for the COVID-19 vaccine as the coronavirus threatens another Michigan surge
According to Desmond, Michigan Medicine confirmed Thursday that COVID-19 hospitalizations doubled to 68 patients in the past few weeks. He said COVID-19 infection rates continue to rise.
“Restricting visitors is not something we lighten because we know it is difficult for our patients and their families and friends,” he said. “But this step helps slow down the spread and keep all medical facilities in Michigan safe for everyone.”
More:Doctors urge women to delay mammograms up to 4-6 weeks after COVID-19 vaccination
Outpatient clinics do not allow adult patient visitors unless the patient has a cognitive or disability that requires assistance.
There are no changes to the current visitor policy regarding outpatient surgery and surgical areas. The updated visitor policy can be found at: www.uofmhealth.org/coronavirus/michmed-visitor-guidelines-covid-19..
Visitors are required to wear masks throughout the hospital room and facility, even if they have been vaccinated with COVID-19.
Patients who can tolerate the mask should wear the mask when the healthcare professional or visitor is in their room. Patients in the emergency room must always wear masks, the health system said.
Desmond advised everyone to be vaccinated.
“All vaccines reduce serious illness, hospitalization and mortality. All injections are important,” he said.
Contact Christina Hall: [email protected] Follow her on Twitter: @challreporter.
Support local journalism.subscribe Free press..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]