What is driving the increase in the number of COVIDs in Cape Cod?

(Hyannis) – Despite the highest proportion of vaccinated populations in Massachusetts, Barnstable County continues to see an increase in cases of COVID-19.

This leaves a lot of questions: how is it possible for a highly vaccinated population to see spikes?

“Because Barnstable County covers about 97 cases per day, this third wave covers about 100 cases per day,” said Barnstable County Human Services Deputy Director and Senior Project. Manager Vaira Harik explains. “We suffer from a disproportionately higher case rate than the entire state.”

The uptrend quickly caught the attention of top health and state officials. At separate press conferences on April 1, both Governor Charlie Baker and Cape & Islands Senator Julian Sill may have given us the answer.

“We see young people. Most older people are vaccinated once, so there are no cases around them,” Cyr explains.

“39% of Cape Province residents are vaccinated with at least one vaccine, of which 90% of the vaccinated population are individuals over the age of 75.”

According to the 2020 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy Survey conducted by the Cape Cod Commission, nearly 60% of Cape Cod’s population is 65 years or older. Fees in the state run parallel to active outbreaks with young people. “

This is a statistic that was repeated hours later at Baker’s afternoon press conference, reiterating that “the greatest growth is in people under the age of 40.” He explains that this is why the vaccine was deliberately staggered by age. “We cannot continue to emphasize that our (vaccine) focus is on the most vulnerable people from the beginning.”

But what this meant for Barnstable County was that those who were eligible for the vaccine and those who were the most active spreaders of the virus did not belong to the same category.

“This surge, if it continues, will unfortunately be the third wave of Covid-19 at Cape Cod in this pandemic. Some of this will be a more contagious variant of Covid- It seems to be caused by 19 variants, “said Cyr.

It is this trend that he and other officials are hoping for before the tourist destination is expected to be the record 2021 season that is essential to revitalizing local businesses.

“We continue to monitor and respond to the actual surge of Covid-19 seen across the lower and upper center of the cape. The question is how to save lives and livelihoods this summer. is.”

The answer could be a combination of factors, such as the opportunity for all Massachusetts residents to be vaccinated on April 19. Combined with continuous masking, hand washing and social distance practice, Cyr says he is “optimistic” during the safe summer season at Cape Cod.

“The days are getting better and the proportion of people in the vaccinated areas is increasing, but we need to stay vigilant here,” he said, giving the locals and workforce needed for a successful summer. Prompted before recognizing the need for protection. “The majority of year-round residents who want a vaccine can be vaccinated long before the summer season comes. That’s what we aim to do exactly that very aggressively. In particular, I’m trying to reach out to frontline workers before the locks open. “

Sean O’Brien, director of health at Barnstable County, urged a similar plea at a meeting Thursday morning. “We are moving forward because we are being shot, but we cannot understand how important it is to maintain these precautions in carrying out these activities. Light at the end of the tunnel. But you have to be careful. “

The struggle to apply for a vaccine at Cape Cod is another factor that residents often mourn, but it can be a good sign of their enthusiasm to protect themselves and their communities. Is shown.

“We had no problems filling all the slots we had, so there is tremendous demand from people who want to be vaccinated here in the Commonwealth.”

Until open to everyone, he begged residents to continue best practices as an important way to control the surge in areas that are expected to surge after holiday gatherings.

“It would be great if people could continue to celebrate with their immediate family just this year,” he said. “I saw it happen at Thanksgiving. I saw it happen at Christmas. Let’s try to make this particular weekend a little different from what we saw in the previous two.”

