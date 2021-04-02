Medical professionals concerned about the beginning of the allergy season





The bad news is if you are among the millions of Americans who suffer from pollen-related allergies each year. “Pollination of juniper trees and sometimes cedar trees coming from both the eastern and western sides of the city of Albuquerque pollen counters,” said Dr. Othman. Mr. Dokumechi, an assistant professor of allergy and immunology at UNMH. This year is no exception. “These major allergens actually start pollinating within the first week of February,” said Dokumechi. It can be confused with influenza and COVID-19 related symptoms. “Coronavirus symptoms can still be confused with allergies. People suffering from severe seasonal allergies may think this is an allergy, but they have the flu or infection. It’s possible, “says Dokumechi. “The first step is to,” says Dokmeci. First, make an appointment, make a plan, and use nasal drops, over-the-counter medications, and in some cases prescription medications. “Consult an allergist and rest assured. Mr. Dokumechi also said that those who are still wearing masks may help reduce the severity of this allergy season. Medical professionals. Said that the main difference to note is fever. If you have a fever, it is probably not an allergy.

