Oregon Coronavirus: 521 cases, 2 dead due to highest hospitalization in more than a month





The Oregon Department of Health reported Thursday with 521 new cases of COVID-19 and the number of patients actively hospitalized for the virus. The highest level since late February. Currently, about 155 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest number since February 25. Thirty-nine of these COVID-19 patients are in the hospital’s intensive care unit, the highest number since February 24. Due to the increase in spreads, the average number of cases per day in the past week was 388, which is also the highest since February 28th. Thursday’s test positive rate fell 3.8% from Wednesday’s, but last week’s average was 4.1%. Jackson County reported the highest new case on Thursday, 73 of which are slightly above Multnomah’s 71. Meanwhile, 23 of Oregon’s 36 counties now have 16-44 residents with underlying health, and many front-line workers have a state-wide April 5 timeline. You are eligible to receive the dose earlier. The counties of Multnomah, Washington, Crackamas, and Colombia are not included in the counties that are moving to the next stage of eligibility. vaccine: Oregon reported 46,587 new doses, including 29,262 doses given Wednesday and 17,325 doses from the previous day. The state database, which allows you to see vaccination rates by county, was “temporarily disabled” on Thursday. The state said it was trying to fix the problem of certain vaccinations being misclassified. Health officials said the issue was fixed, but it’s unclear when the feature will return to the state’s website. If there are new cases by county: Baker (7), Benton (8), Clatsop (39), Clatsop (7), Colombia (16), Couse (7), Crook (2), Curry (4), Deshuts (30), Douglas (17), Grant (7), Jackson (73), Jefferson (2), Josephine (30), Clatsop (22), Lane (30), Lincoln (2), Lynn (20), Malfur (2), Marion (40), Multnomah (71), Pork (12), Tillamook (13), Union (4), Washington (48), Yamhill (8). Who died: The 2,384th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 78-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on March 15 and died at the Sky Lakes Medical Center on March 31. The 2,385th death in Oregon was a 48-year-old Union County woman who tested positive on March 17, and died at the St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center on March 30. Both had fundamental conditions. Hospitalization: 155 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are hospitalized, 16 more than Wednesday’s total. There are 39 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit, three more than Wednesday. Since it started: In Oregon, 165,524 people have been confirmed or estimated to be infected and 2,385 have been reported dead. This is the lowest per capita number in the United States. To date, the state has reported 1,853,084 vaccinations. –Andrew Theen; [email protected]503-294-4026; @andrewtheen

