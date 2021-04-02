Vaccines need to sprint before the virus spreads, health officials say

Vaccination campaigns, what scientists call “herd immunity,” can create enough protection to prevent the virus from spreading to the community. Public health officials say the new coronavirus vaccine can eventually end the pandemic.

But when does that happen? No one knows yet, as much remains unknown about the virus. That’s why Enquirer asked three experts for the best quote. Dr. Bruce Wanderhoff, Chief Medical Director of the Ohio Department of Health. Dr. Stephen Figins, Chief Health Officer of Hamilton County Public Health, and Dr. Karl Fichtenbaum, who studies infectious diseases at UC Health and oversees the local research department for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

This week, Vanderhoff felt almost buoyant about progress. “We are looking at orders for weeks or months, not months or years,” he said.

Flock or community immunity Occurs When a sufficient number of people are protected from the virus and form a population barrier around the vulnerable and sick, very old and young. Its protection is built up by exposure to the virus or vaccination. Different viruses require different herds of immunity. In the case of polio, at least 70% of the population requires immunity. However, for highly infectious measles, the bar is at least 90%.

Feagins, who is also the Chief Clinical Officer of Mercy Health, said that some epidemiologists said about COVID-19. calculated Herd immunity can be reached in 55% of the vaccinated or previously exposed population. Still, he said, the new coronavirus, like the infectious SARS virus 20 years ago, will not go away. More importantly, COVID-19 will probably occur for years in low-vaccination areas.

“How do you know when the pandemic is over? The endpoint is that it doesn’t look like SARS. In essence, we don’t see it. It looks like flu. That’s our best endpoint, “says Feagins. “In fact, there are vaccines that are better for COVID-19 than influenza.”

And the flu Virtually disappeared This season in Ohio. So far, 102 people have been hospitalized for influenza, but last year more than 11,000 Ohio people were hospitalized. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that this year there were 20 million more flu shots than last season.

However, as more people were vaccinated with COVID-19 in Ohio, more variants of the new coronavirus invaded. Experts pointed out that this natural change in the pandemic is expected. Case numbers and hospitalizations have plummeted since their peak in January and have increased slightly this week.

Fichtenbaum expressed concern about these trends and said the vaccine campaign needed to speed up and reach more Ohio people who were reluctant to be shot.

“My fear and fear of infectious disease professionals is that more doses are needed to actually produce proper herd immunity,” Fichtenbaum said. “But people who are worried about vaccination have a lot of resistance. It’s a little hard to convince those who are afraid not to be afraid.”

Similar concerns arose this week from Dr. Rachel Warensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Immediate ruin” The coronavirus mutates into a pathogen that spreads more efficiently.

Fichtenbaum said: “It’s okay if we get 75% vaccinated in all communities. My fear is that we will be 90% in some places and 40% in others, and humankind all over the world It’s mixed, so it’s not enough for complete herd immunity. “

Mr. Figins said he hates the term herd immunity because it is beyond promise. He preferred “herd protection”, which explained the phenomenon more accurately, he said.

According to Vanderhoff, the virus is skyrocketing about every 90 to 100 days, so the current number of cases is expected to skyrocket. But now, vaccines allow humans to provide great protection, not just against the progression of the disease. On Tuesday, the CDC reported an important finding that the vaccine also prevents the spread of the infection.

According to Vanderhoff, the numbers aren’t growing that fast, for that reason and because of the warm climate that can kill the virus. It shows him that the vaccine campaign is working. By expanding vaccination, he said, herd immunity could be quickly achieved with COVID-19.

“Our vaccine is our way,” said Vanderhoff. “If you stick to this, you’ll get there. If you continue to have a strong demand for vaccines, you’ll get to a place of immunity and bring our lives back to normal.”