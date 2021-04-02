Studies have identified new cardiac metabolic factors associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection





As the COVID-19 pandemic prolongs, researchers have found a link between certain lifestyle factors and the risk of human infection. The first place, although it has already been established that people with type 2 diabetes and a high body mass index (BMI) are at increased risk of experiencing COVID-19-related hospitalization and other serious complications. This is the result of a recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and was published in the journal today. PLoS ONE.. Researchers used data from UK Biobank, a 500,000 British volunteer over the age of 40, to examine the health factors of people who were positive for COVID-19 and compared them to those who were negative. did. They found that people who tested positive for COVID-19 were more likely to have obesity or type II diabetes. Those who tested negative had high levels of “good” HDL cholesterol and were more likely to have a healthy body weight with a normal body mass index (BMI). While certain baseline cardiac metabolic factors protect a person from COVID-19 infection, other factors appear to make the person more vulnerable to infection. However, this study is not designed to determine which factors actually cause COVID-19 infection. These are statistical associations that indicate the importance of a healthy functioning immune system to protect against COVID-19 infection. “ Charles Hong, MD, Research Author, Professor of Medicine, Director of Heart Disease Research, University of Maryland School of Medicine He and his colleagues managed potential confounding factors such as socio-economic status, age, gender, and ethnicity. “Our findings show some healthy steps that people can take to help potentially reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection,” said Dr. Hong. “Weight control is very important during this time, and regular exercise and measures to raise HDL levels, such as diets rich in monounsaturated fats such as extra virgin olive oil and avocado, may help. not.” Source: University of Maryland School of Medicine Journal reference: Scalsky, RJ, et al. (2021) Baseline cardiac metabolism profile and SARS-CoV-2 infection at UK Biobank. PLOS ONE. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0248602..

