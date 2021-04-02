Health
Malaika Arora received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and said: “Let’s win the fight against this virus”
- Malaika Arora fought Covid-19 in September 2020 and was quarantined at home.
Published on IST at 1:49 pm on April 2, 2021
TV personality, fitness, yoga lovers Malaika Arora I received my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Friday. The actor fought Covid-19 in September 2020 and was quarantined at home.
Taking him to Instagram, Malaika posted a photo of herself taking a jab at Lilavati Hospital in casual clothes and a red mask. She wrote in her post, “I got my first dose of COVID vaccine. # Wereinthistogether! Let the warrior go and win this #WarAgainstVirus. Don’t forget to take it now! Compassionate n Beware n Did everything with a smile) Thank you (and yes, I am eligible for vaccination).
Earlier, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan received the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine and shared his experience on his blog on Friday. He said the entire family had been vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine. His son Abhishek Bachchan was unable to take the jab because he is currently outside Mumbai.
The actor shared a photo of a medical worker giving him a shot. He is seen wearing white Kurta pajamas, large glasses and headgear. “Done .. Vaccination completed .. Everything went well .. I did a Covid test on my family and staff yesterday .. The results came today .. All good, all negative .. Vaccine completed .. All families except Abishek have been completed .. He is a place and will do it on his return within a few days. “
In 2020, Amitabh, Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, and granddaughter Aladia were all coronavirus-positive. First Amitabh and Abishek were admitted to the hospital, followed by a mother and daughter duo.
Also read: Did you know that Kareena Kapoor was offered to the Queen before Kangana Larnout?to see
Just last month, actor Salman Khan said he had received the first dose of the vaccine. Shortly after the video of his visit to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai was shared online, he confirmed the news on Twitter. “I got my first vaccine today …” he tweeted.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]