Malaika Arora received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and said: “Let’s win the fight against this virus”

TV personality, fitness, yoga lovers Malaika Arora I received my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Friday. The actor fought Covid-19 in September 2020 and was quarantined at home.

Taking him to Instagram, Malaika posted a photo of herself taking a jab at Lilavati Hospital in casual clothes and a red mask. She wrote in her post, “I got my first dose of COVID vaccine. # Wereinthistogether! Let the warrior go and win this #WarAgainstVirus. Don’t forget to take it now! Compassionate n Beware n Did everything with a smile) Thank you (and yes, I am eligible for vaccination).

Earlier, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan received the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine and shared his experience on his blog on Friday. He said the entire family had been vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine. His son Abhishek Bachchan was unable to take the jab because he is currently outside Mumbai.

The actor shared a photo of a medical worker giving him a shot. He is seen wearing white Kurta pajamas, large glasses and headgear. “Done .. Vaccination completed .. Everything went well .. I did a Covid test on my family and staff yesterday .. The results came today .. All good, all negative .. Vaccine completed .. All families except Abishek have been completed .. He is a place and will do it on his return within a few days. “

In 2020, Amitabh, Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, and granddaughter Aladia were all coronavirus-positive. First Amitabh and Abishek were admitted to the hospital, followed by a mother and daughter duo.

Also read: Did you know that Kareena Kapoor was offered to the Queen before Kangana Larnout?to see

Just last month, actor Salman Khan said he had received the first dose of the vaccine. Shortly after the video of his visit to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai was shared online, he confirmed the news on Twitter. “I got my first vaccine today …” he tweeted.

I got my first vaccine today. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 24, 2021