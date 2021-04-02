Studying Shakespeare may help medical students connect with patients





Credit: CC0 public domain

Palliative care physicians suggest that studying Shakespeare’s plays can help medical students connect more closely with their patients.Write in Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine Dr. David Jeffrey of the University of Edinburgh’s School of Palliative Medicine explores how the playwright’s empathic approach, the ability to understand and share the feelings of others, can strengthen the patient-doctor relationship. Dr. Jeffrey writes that the idea that emotions are destructive and need to be controlled is deeply rooted in medical education and practice, helping doctors move away from patients. A coronavirus pandemic that requires personal protection, Avoid crowds And video counseling created a challenge to establish, he says Empathetic Patient-doctor relationship. He argues that Shakespeare’s drama research could be a creative way to reinforce an empathic approach. Medical student..Use the reference from Tempest, As you like And Leir of Britain, He wrote: “It’s worth noting that Shakespeare’s work remains relevant today. He seems to have had the ability to predict our thoughts, especially during times of crisis.” Dr. Jeffrey explains how Shakespeare portrays the world from an emotional and moral perspective, as well as understanding the other person. He writes that this approach creates space for interpretation and reflection to experience empathy. “Creating space for such reflections is a central part of clinical practice and medical education.” He adds: “Shakespeare speaks throughout times of crisis, emphasizing the centrality of empathic relationships. Medical humanities often Medical education However, it should be the center of change in medical culture. A special learning module is one way to bring Shakespeare’s research into the undergraduate curriculum. ” Physicians need to develop broader skills of empathy For more information:

