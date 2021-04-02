Doctors claim that Iraqi-born boys were first born with three penises

Doctors claim that Iraqi babies are the first in the world to be born with three penises.

This young man has a rare condition called diphallia that has never been reported.

1 Doctors claim that Iraqi babies were born in three penises for the first time in the world (stock photo) Credit: Alamy

A doctor in the Kurdistan region explained the details of the case in a medical journal International Journal of Surgery Case Reports..

The unidentified boy was three months old when he was found to have three penises. MailOnline reported, And it’s not clear why it wasn’t discovered at his birth.

His parents took him to the hospital because of swelling of his scrotum and “two skin protrusions.”

However, in the shock of doctors, they discovered that these protrusions were 2 cm and 1 cm long penises.

However, they did not function like functioning organs-neither had a urethra, and it is not clear from reports whether they are connected to the reproductive system.

Only one of the extra penises had a head.

Diagnosed doctor Excessive penis -In the very rare condition first seen in 1609, babies are born with multiple penises.

The condition affects the birth of one in five to six million people and will never be the same from case to case, the report said.

Approximately 100 babies born with two penises have been reported in the medical literature, and in some cases both penises work.

Earlier, Indian doctors claimed to have treated a two-year-old boy born without three penises and anus, but the story did not appear to have been written in a medical journal.

In some cases, it may be accompanied by other problems such as double bladder.

For example, one Baby born in two penises in Russia It also had a third leg and no anus.

The Iraqi team, led by Dr. Shakir Saleem Jabali, said the baby had no evidence of other health problems.

They investigated whether the baby was exposed to alcohol or drugs during pregnancy, but it wasn’t.

They were confused about how this condition occurred.

However, we decided that the best option was to carefully remove the two extra stubs while the baby was under anesthesia.

Fear of blood clots Twenty-five more blood clots have occurred in the UK after the AstraZeneca jab, officials say it’s safe Mutant blocker Covid jabs provide near complete protection against variants, results show Big hope The falling Covid case means Britain is “in a good position to live after the blockade.” warning Acne Wapper Dr. Pimple Popper uses a spoon to scoop pus from a cyst in a 30-year-old man. Emergency call The NHS chief says millions of British people need to book Covid Jab now without delay.

A year later, the baby was healthy and recovered, but as he entered puberty, he needed to be tested “before marriage,” the report said.

Dr. Jabari wrote: “Diphallia (three penises) has never been reported as a human condition.

“Treatment is difficult because it brings medical, ethical and cosmetic aspects.”