Health
Doctors claim that Iraqi-born boys were first born with three penises
Doctors claim that Iraqi babies are the first in the world to be born with three penises.
This young man has a rare condition called diphallia that has never been reported.
A doctor in the Kurdistan region explained the details of the case in a medical journal International Journal of Surgery Case Reports..
The unidentified boy was three months old when he was found to have three penises. MailOnline reported, And it’s not clear why it wasn’t discovered at his birth.
His parents took him to the hospital because of swelling of his scrotum and “two skin protrusions.”
However, in the shock of doctors, they discovered that these protrusions were 2 cm and 1 cm long penises.
However, they did not function like functioning organs-neither had a urethra, and it is not clear from reports whether they are connected to the reproductive system.
Only one of the extra penises had a head.
Diagnosed doctor Excessive penis -In the very rare condition first seen in 1609, babies are born with multiple penises.
The condition affects the birth of one in five to six million people and will never be the same from case to case, the report said.
Approximately 100 babies born with two penises have been reported in the medical literature, and in some cases both penises work.
Earlier, Indian doctors claimed to have treated a two-year-old boy born without three penises and anus, but the story did not appear to have been written in a medical journal.
In some cases, it may be accompanied by other problems such as double bladder.
For example, one Baby born in two penises in Russia It also had a third leg and no anus.
The Iraqi team, led by Dr. Shakir Saleem Jabali, said the baby had no evidence of other health problems.
They investigated whether the baby was exposed to alcohol or drugs during pregnancy, but it wasn’t.
They were confused about how this condition occurred.
However, we decided that the best option was to carefully remove the two extra stubs while the baby was under anesthesia.
Fear of blood clots
Twenty-five more blood clots have occurred in the UK after the AstraZeneca jab, officials say it’s safe
A year later, the baby was healthy and recovered, but as he entered puberty, he needed to be tested “before marriage,” the report said.
Dr. Jabari wrote: “Diphallia (three penises) has never been reported as a human condition.
“Treatment is difficult because it brings medical, ethical and cosmetic aspects.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]