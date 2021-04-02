Residents of St. Helens can now collect Covid-19 test kits at home





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%;"/> St. Mary’s Indoor Market in the heart of the town of St. Helens People can now collect home test kits from major locations or join a symptomatological test site for a monitored Covid-19 test. Both asymptomatic (rapid lateral flow) tests are aimed at people who are asymptomatic of the coronavirus, and residents participate in the test twice a week to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the area. Is part of a local drive that encourages you. This Easter service has reduced business hours. The following sites will open for symptom-free testing or to collect test kits at home from 10 pm to 3 pm this weekend (except Easter Sunday, when all sites are closed) .. St. Mary’s Indoor Market, the town center of St. Helens Chester Lane Community Center, Sutton Manor Grange Valley Youth Center, Haydock Each household can periodically collect up to two boxes of seven tests from a local collection point to support the twice-weekly test. You don’t need to make a reservation to collect test kits-the site operates on a walk-in basis. Do not visit the collection site outside of the above hours as it may be used to test people with coronavirus symptoms. You must be at least 18 years old to collect test kits. Secondary schools and junior colleges will continue to provide students with home tests twice a week until further notice. Suforster, director of public health at the St. Helens Autonomous Region Council, said: surface. space. Fresh air to keep our loved ones safe. “Twice a week community testing is the key to stopping the spread of the virus as blockade restrictions are gradually relaxed, so all residents of St. Helens Autonomous Region can easily get a test kit at home. It’s great to be able to get it and join one of the asymptomatological testing sites for supervised testing. “Community collect services help identify people who have no symptoms but unknowingly have Covid-19. “The test is quick and gives quick results in just 30 minutes, which means that if you receive a negative result, you can spend the day without having to be isolated while waiting for the result. .. “Remember that the roadmap from the blockade will only occur if we continue to adhere to the proper rules. Vaccine success and infection rates will be closely monitored before proceeding to the next step. Therefore, the dates listed are only the earliest dates in which the next step can occur. “ Residents with coronavirus symptoms or those advised to self-quarantine should not participate in the collection point.Instead, you need to book a test online www.gov.uk/coronavirus Or call 119 and quarantine until you receive the test results.

