Michigan Medicine establishes visitor restrictions due to increased COVID-19 cases and hospitalization





Ann Arbor, Michigan-Michigan Medicine has implemented a visitor restriction policy starting Friday, April 2, due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalization, the medical system announced Thursday. According to the Michigan Medicine website, visitors are only allowed to adult patients when medically necessary. According to Jeffrey Desmond, Chief Medical Officer of Michigan Medicine, hospitalizations for COVID-19 have doubled in the past few weeks to 68 patients, and COVID-19 infection rates continue to rise. “We also saw an increase in COVID-19 in the surrounding area and an increase in positive tests,” said Desmond. “Patient and staff safety is our number one priority, as well as doing what we can to minimize the spread of the disease. Limiting visitors is difficult for patients and their families and friends. We know that it’s not something we do lightly. “ There are exceptions for patients at the end of life and during labor. Other Michigan Medical visitor policies include: Currently, two parents / caregivers are allowed for hospitalized pediatric patients (under 21 years), which remains the same.

In clinics and outpatient clinics, a pediatric patient is allowed one primary caregiver unless additional assistants or assistants are needed.

Outpatient clinics do not allow adult patient visitors unless the patient has a cognitive or disability that requires assistance.

There are no changes to the current visitor policy regarding outpatient surgery and surgical areas.

Family members and visitors should always wear a mask (covering the mouth and nose) with Michigan Medicine, even if they have been vaccinated with COVID-19. This includes while in the hospital room or throughout the facility. Those who do not comply cannot stay.

Patients who can tolerate the mask should wear the mask when the healthcare professional or visitor is in their room. Emergency department patients should always wear a mask. According to UM’s COVID-19 dashboard, cases of COVID-19 in the university community have increased recently, accounting for 15% of all cases in Washtenaw County. The university reported 170 cases during the week of March 21st. This is the highest number of cases since the week of February 14, with 46 cases this week. COVID-University of Michigan Increases 19 Cases Again Desmond also emphasized the importance of obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine and urged the public to look for all options, including pharmacies, high-dose vaccination sites, and county health departments. “All vaccines reduce serious illness, hospitalization and death. Every shot is important. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, consider getting vaccinated as soon as possible. Spread We need to work together to stop it, “said Desmond. According to the vaccine website, Michigan Medicine has begun booking 2,900 first vaccinations this week and is sending invitations to patients over the age of 50 with underlying health. As of March 31, Michigan Medicine had administered 87,517 COVID-19 vaccines. More information about Michigan Medicine’s visitor policy You can find it here.. read more: First case of B.1.3.5.1 COVID-19 variant found in Lapia County 1,800 University of Michigan faculty members publicly condemn Ronweiser’s comments Despite criticism, Michigan medicine is giving non-frontline workers the COVID-19 vaccine

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos