OU Chief COVID-19 Officer Calls Attention As Cases Decrease | News

Oklahoma City — Oklahoma is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, but Dr. Dale Bratzler, Chief COVID Officer at the University of Oklahoma, said at a press conference Thursday.

“There are still many COVID-19s in the United States,” Bratzler said. “I think there’s a lot of good news around COVID-19 in Oklahoma right now. Oklahoma reported 413 new cases today, which raised the 7-day moving average slightly, Last week, we averaged 325 new cases per day. “

According to Bratzler, testing continued in the state, with just over 2% of samples tested this week returning to COVID-19 positivity.

“This is really good news, as the positive rate in December was over 19%, indicating that the virus is much less infected in the community,” Bratzler said. “And hospitalizations are almost flat and we stay with about 200 people a day.”

Despite these promising signs, Bratzler cautioned in the future. Especially in the case of Comanche County.

“Probably the county with the newest cases today is Comanche County, southwestern Oklahoma,” Bratzler said.

In Comanche County, an average of 34 new cases occur daily in the last 7 days. By comparison, Tulsa County has seen only 7 new cases per 100,000 population in the last 7 days, and nearby Jackson County has seen only 4 cases.

“Last week we saw a ridge,” said Brandy Combs, regional director of the Comanche County Health Department. “There were 286 reports last week and 238 this week. This is not a simple weekly moving average. But looking back at February and January, we saw 700 cases per week. It was. “

According to Combs, Bump was expected to be out of spring break. When she and other health department members look at the numbers and start comparing, she can understand the patterns of the data.

“At this time of last year, we entered the summer months and people started getting tired of COVID,” Combs said. “We relaxed our vigilance too soon, and in the fall we saw things come off the rails.”

Looking back into the summer months, Combs urges residents of Comanche County to stay vigilant.

“I know most people don’t want to hear this, but there are quite a few who haven’t been vaccinated, so you still have to be careful,” Combs said. “I also want to keep people reminded that vaccines are widely available. If you are over 16 years old, you can get vaccinated. We walk in at all clinics. I am doing. “

“There are still more than 2,000 new Oklahoma people diagnosed with COVID-19 a week. We will continue to be hospitalized for some time to come,” said Bratzler. “COVID-19 is not gone. In some parts of the country, especially in the northeast, the number of cases has increased significantly. We must be vigilant.”

According to data released by Bratzler, US mortality surged by nearly 16% between 2019 and 2020. This surge was driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused about one-tenth of deaths in the United States last year. COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in 2020 after heart disease and cancer.

Vaccination rates are increasing nationwide. In Oklahoma, 1.9 million doses of the vaccine have been given, and more than half of adults over the age of 65 receive the entire series of vaccines.

“I think most people who want to get vaccinated are already vaccinated. I say we need to continue to promote the vaccine, especially in disadvantaged areas.”

One of Bratzler’s major pushes is to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to the clinic. According to Bratzler, many people who are hesitant to get a vaccine want to talk to a trusted medical professional they know before getting vaccinated. Therefore, he is vaccinated in the general practitioner’s clinic as soon as possible.

The under-vaccinated population is one of Bratzler’s greatest concerns and can be a major turmoil in the recovery and resumption of Oklahoma.

“We know that some people are concerned about the rapid development of vaccines. I think it was done very scientifically and professionally, and all the long-term studies available are those. Has shown to be very secure. There was a lot of false information on social media and it was a real challenge, “Bratzler said.

There is also a problem that Bratzler called a “vaccine alert,” which many people report suffering from the side effects of the vaccine and are confused about why they should be vaccinated when they have to wear a mask.

“In clinical trials with Moderna and Pfizer, they showed that the second dose was associated with far more symptoms than the first dose, but these are usually short-lived. Fever, pain, chills. .. These are not side effects, not side effects. This is because your immune system reacts to foreign proteins and protects you for the future, as the second shot boosts your immune system. ” Said Bratzler.

Bratzler continued to urge Oklahoma to wear masks and take necessary precautions for social distance. And get the vaccine as soon as they can.