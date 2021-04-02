NWT confirms the first COVID-19 variant of concern

A case of COVID-19 reported earlier this week at the Diavik Diamond Mine, about 300 kilometers northeast of Yellowknife, was identified as the first B.1.1.7 mutant identified in the United Kingdom.

There was a case, so no other cases have been detected First reported on March 29th..

The 35 people who were closely related to those who tested positive are still self-quarantining at the mine site. The infected person is “healthy”.

The office of the Supreme Public Health Officer previously reported that the person was infected with the virus outside a remote mining site accessible only by air or ice.

According to a news release from the NWT’s Supreme Public Health Service, the Diavik Diamond Mine will test all employees of the mine and “work with public health authorities to reduce the risk of infection.”

This case has not been reported in the local COVID-19 statistics because the worker is not a resident of NWT. According to the release, there is no risk to the general public at this time.

Earlier this year, outbreaks at the Gahcho Kue Diamond Mine, about 280 km northeast of Yellowknife and also remote, expanded to 20.The occurrence is Declared on March 26..

The Nunavut Territory also faced a similar outbreak at the Hope Bay Gold Mine near the Arctic coast, about 700 km northeast of Yellowknife.

Diavik has recorded three positive cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Two workers tested positive at the mine on December 23. One was positive last November.

None of these cases will lead to further expansion within the mine.

Reports of COVID-19 outbreaks in northern mines provided a rare window on the scale of remote fly-in operations. Otherwise, little is known about how many fly-in workers are employed in northern Canada.

Diavik Diamond Mine is a joint venture between Rio Tinto Group and Dominion Diamond Corporation.