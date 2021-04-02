Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU’s Chief COVID Officer, emphasizes the importance of continuous masking and confidence in vaccines.Coronavirus

Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU’s Chief COVID Officer, said: Oklahoma managed COVID-19 effectively, but advised to continue to pay attention to the proliferation of new cases in other parts of the country.

In a live stream of COVID-19 updates Thursday afternoon, Bratzler said there was “good news” about the COVID-19 situation in Oklahoma. — — Like a declining trend in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths, and more than 1.9 million vaccinations — — There is still something that “doesn’t work”.

U.S. mortality 15.9% increase From 2019 to 2020, Bratzler said it is important to mitigate COVID-19 precautions too quickly to avoid the next surge and additional deaths. COVID-19 was responsible for approximately 1 in 10 deaths during 2020. Article from Hill..

States such as Texas, Mississippi, Iowa, Montana, and North Dakota have joined the list of states that have chosen to or are about to exit. End state-wide masking obligationsOpposes the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending individuals to continue wearing masks in public and maintain adequate social distance.

“The number of cases has declined in the last two weeks (in Texas). Looking at what happened in the last four to five days, the number of cases has begun to increase,” Bratzler said. “COVID-19 is not gone. Case numbers have increased significantly in parts of the country, especially in northeastern Michigan, Minnesota (and) Florida.”

Bratzler said a different COVID-19 variants As a vaccine, it should remain a concern for the Oklahoma community Continue distribution. He reported that as of April 1, five different mutants had been identified in Oklahoma.

“My biggest concern is the South African variant, which doesn’t seem to be prevented by the antibodies I get when I get the (COVID-19) vaccine,” Bratzler said. “Fortunately, only one case has been identified in Oklahoma so far, but mutations in this virus can occur when the virus is transmitted from person to person, increasing its pathogenicity. Remember that there is a virus. “

Health experts are still uncertain whether the COVID-19 virus, like the flu virus, is seasonal, so it’s important to stay vigilant, Bratzler said.

He said it is still unclear if regular boosters of the COVID-19 vaccine are needed. Multivariant COVID-19 vaccine, Protects against multiple variants of the virus.

Bratzler COVID-19 reinfection among Individuals who had it before and emphasized the need for vaccination. He explained that vaccines may help boost the immune system and prevent future infections.

He added Vaccine distrust Among some Oklahoma people who can lead to non-vaccination, the state’s positive COVID-19 scenario can change the order.

“Some people are worried about the rapid development of vaccines. I think it was done very scientifically and properly, but people had its side effects (and concerns),” Bratzler said. I will. “We know that people have short-term side effects, but so far, at least all available long-term studies have shown that vaccines are very safe. There is a lot of false information on social media and I think it was a real challenge. “

He said it was important to keep up with the ongoing efforts to promote the vaccine. It is especially in the area for disadvantaged people who do not have the ability to sign up online or have transportation to go to the large-scale vaccination events that are taking place.

Bratzler explained in some experiences after two doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines the stronger side effects caused by strengthening the immune system.

“These symptoms of weakness, fever, chills (and) body pain are not side effects of the vaccine, it’s your immune system functioning,” Bratzler said. “Get the first dose, strengthen the immune system, get the second dose after 3-4 weeks. Now you really stimulate the immune system, and it you do the second dose That’s why you have more symptoms after. Again, it’s not a side effect, it’s the immune system reacting to foreign proteins and developing antibodies and T-cell immunity that protect you for the future. It’s just a side effect of saying that you are. “

When it comes to vaccination and dismissing the use of masks, Bratzler has stated that the main reason individuals are vaccinated is to prevent them from becoming infected with COVID-19. But he said the vaccine could also protect against more severe cases of COVID-19.

“If you get it — — Because there is no perfect vaccine — — You don’t get sick, you’re hospitalized, you don’t have complications, you don’t get another mortality statistic, “Bratzler said. “There was no guarantee that you wouldn’t have to wear a mask if you were completely vaccinated.”

He said he believed that masks would become common in certain environments, such as in crowded areas and around families who remain in good health.

When it comes to lifting the restrictions on COVID-19, Bratzler said, “We need to be smart about it.”

“I don’t think you need to wear a mask if you do most of your activities outdoors,” says Bratzler. “We’re already doing good research showing that the risk of getting infected outdoors is dramatically lower than indoors, but if you attend an indoor event with a lot of people, you don’t know their vaccination status. Hmm … So I think it’s a common etiquette to wear a mask. ”