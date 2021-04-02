Michigan Leads COVID-19 Rise, Reporting First Case of Brazilian Coronavirus Mutant





Lansing — COVID-19 is the fastest growing state in any state Michigan reported on Thursday the first confirmed case of the first confirmed coronavirus variant in Brazil. There are concerns that it may affect the reinfection of people who are already infected with COVID-19. The variant was found in a resident of Bay County, and local health officials were investigating the person’s exposure history. Elizabeth Hertel, director of state health and welfare, expressed concern. Michigan has the second most common case of another variant first identified in the United Kingdom. It is more contagious than the original strain that occurred in the United States last year. “Now, by Michigan properly wearing masks, socially distant, avoiding crowds, washing hands frequently, and planning to obtain safe and effective COVID-19. It’s even more important to continue working to slow the spread of the virus. When it’s their turn, they’ll be vaccinated. “ As of Thursday, the state had the highest new case rate in the country in the past week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 6,000 items have been added for 2 consecutive days. The 7-day average of 5,061 increased 6-fold in almost 6 weeks. Average since mid-November, when the state closed to teach high school directly, stopped organized sports, banned dining in indoor restaurants, and closed various entertainment businesses such as cinemas and bowling alleys. Is below 6,825. On Thursday, the hospital had about 2,500 adult patients with confirmed cases. When Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the limits more than four months ago, the number was around 3,100. The average daily death toll for 7 days is well below its historical peak. Bloomberg reports that Metro Detroit is at the top of the CDC’s list of concerns about metropolitan areas after cases have increased by 63% from last week and the positive test rate was 14.5%. Whitmer said the variants were responsible for the state’s surge in cases and hospitalizations. She doesn’t want to tighten the restrictions that the administration has gradually loosened in recent months. However, the increased case rate and total hospitalization are similar to those less than a week before the final limit was ordered. Unlike some states with Republican governors, the mask requirement remains valid. Starting Friday, teenage athletes in Michigan will need to be regularly tested for coronavirus. The governor has emphasized vaccination. More than one-third of Michigan people over the age of 16 have received at least one shot. Dr. Adnan Munkala, Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer of Henry Ford Health System, said this week that COVID-19 patients were young and showed that vaccinated older people worked. “This is why we believe there is a way out of this,” he said. “Keep alert.”

