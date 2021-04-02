According to doctors, there are certain signs of having Parkinson’s disease





Last year, actor Michael J. Fox Talked about fighting him for over 22 years Parkinson’s disease.. First diagnosed in 1998, the 59-year-old was very honest about his health problems. Two years ago, when a non-cancerous tumor began to grow in the spine and fell and broke his arm, the worst happened recently. “It was arguably my darkest moment,” Fox said. Man Magazine in a recent interview. “I just snapped. When I was leaning against the kitchen wall and waiting for an ambulance, I felt,” This is the worst for me. ” That was when I asked everything. Like,’I can’t put a shiny face on this. There is neither a bright side nor a good side to this. This is all regret and pain. Discover the signs of Parkinson’s disease and read to ensure your health and the health of others, don’t miss these Signs that your illness is actually a disguised coronavirus.. After years of optimistic light, he began to lose hope. But he learned how to get back to his happy place. It is shared in his fourth memoir. There is no time like the future.. “Optimism is really rooted in gratitude,” he says. “When you continue to return to gratitude, optimism is sustainable, followed by acceptance. Accept what this has happened and accept what it is. It is as you change. It doesn’t mean you can’t work, it doesn’t mean you have to accept it as a punishment or punishment, just put it in the right place. Then see how prosperous the rest of your life must be and move on. I can.” So what exactly is Parkinson’s disease and what are its symptoms?according to National Institute on AgingParkinson’s disease is a brain disorder caused by the death of dopamine-producing cells in the brain. Despite extensive research, the exact reason for this to occur is not clear. However, it is believed that the disease may be due to a combination of genetic and environmental factors, such as exposure to toxins. And while it affects both genders, men affect 50% more than women. Age is another risk factor, with most people developing it around the age of 50. Only 5-10% of people with Parkinson’s disease have “early onset” illnesses such as Fox, which begins before the age of 50. There are four main symptoms of Parkinson’s disease and other less noticeable symptoms. Shivering (trembling) of the hands, arms, legs, chin, or head (main)

Stiffness of limbs and trunk (main)

Bradykinesia (main)

Impairment of balance and coordination, sometimes leading to falls (main)

Depression and other emotional changes

Difficulty swallowing, chewing, or speaking

Urine problems

constipation

Skin problems

Sleeping disorder The· NIH (National Institutes of Health) He explains that the symptoms begin gradually and worsen over time. Difficulties in walking and speaking become more and more common as they progress, as do mental and behavioral changes, sleep problems, depression, memory problems, and fatigue. “I was always really good at lines and memorization,” Fox said. Man.. “And there were some extreme situations where the last few jobs I did were actually really verbal parts.” I had a hard time between both, “he said. Admits. “I’m crazy about this,” he writes. “My guitar playing isn’t good. My sketches aren’t good anymore. My dance was never good. It’s hard to do. So it depends on writing. Fortunately, I really do it. Have fun.” Unfortunately, medical tests are not definitive in detecting the disease and can be difficult to diagnose. If you are worried that you are at risk, be sure to discuss the situation with your healthcare professional. Wherever you live Face maskDon’t miss these to practice social distance and overcome this pandemic in your health 35 locations most likely to be infected with COVID..

