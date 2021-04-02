Eating potato chips and chocolate may increase your risk of kidney disease





Processed foods and fast foods are convenient, but excessive or regular consumption of these foods can exceed the recommended amount of sugar, salt, and fat. Studies show that consumption of processed foods such as packaged bread, cookies, potato chips, bakery products, sugared cereals and chocolate has many health problems, obesity, heart disease, high blood pressure, hypercholesterolemia, It is associated with an increased risk of cancer and depression. .. Currently, a new rodent-based study led by researchers at Monash University in Australia warns that eating processed foods can cause Leaky Gut Syndrome and thus increase the risk of kidney disease. This is because heat-treated or processed foods are rich in harmful compounds called advanced glycation end products (AGEs). Read again- Kidney disease: Blood pressure against fluctuating sugars, COVID-19 can cause serious damage to the kidneys AGEs are added to enhance the flavor and aroma of roasted, fried, grilled and roasted foods. According to researchers, these compounds trigger a process called the Maillard reaction, turning on the body’s danger signals that lead to an inflammatory reaction. Chronic kidney disease, This affects 10 percent of people around the world. Researchers also pointed out that eating processed foods can increase the risk of death from all causes, diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, cancer, and gastrointestinal disorders. Saturated fats in junk food can increase your risk of obesity, diabetes, and hyperlipidemia, but high salt can increase your blood pressure. High blood pressure can damage arteries and cause heart disease. Read again- 30% increase in weight gain associated with severe kidney disease; here’s how to keep your organs healthy: Processed foods and heart disease Eating super-processed foods can make you more susceptible to heart disease and premature death. Two studies presented at the BMJ in 2019. The study found that the risk of heart attack, stroke, or other serious cardiovascular event was 12% higher for every 10.Percentage increase in the amount of Super processed food. Other studies have found that eating more than 4 servings of super-processed foods per day increases the risk of dying from all causes by 62% compared to eating only 2 servings per day. Read again- AstraZeneca’s antidiabetic drug is now available for the treatment of kidney disease in India Processed foods are rich in fat, sugar, salt and calories, as well as dietary fiber, vitamins and minerals that are essential for heart health. Preservatives and other additives in processed foods can also cause weight gain. Prediabetes And inflammation can harm your heart. How to reduce the adverse effects of processed foods Researchers have found that oat, cooked and cooled rice, barley, legumes, legumes such as black beans and peas, raw potato starch (as a supplement), and resistant starches such as cooked and cooled potatoes. He pointed out that eating fiber-containing foods may help with recovery. Intestinal health and improvement Kidney health. When these foods enter the lower intestine, they act as foods for gut microbiota and ferment anti-inflammatory food-producing biotransforms. Melinda Cofran, an associate professor of diabetes at Monash Central Clinical School, explained. “Like most behavioral changes, dietary changes can be difficult to maintain in the long run, but by adding foods high in resistant starch fiber and steaming or stewing. It can mitigate the harmful effects, “IANS quoted Coughlan. Release date: April 2, 2021 6:30 pm







