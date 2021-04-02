Wild songbirds behind salmonella outbreaks in multiple states, according to the CDC





Salmonella Outbreak It is associated with 19 illnesses, including 8 hospitalizations across 8 states, and is associated with wild songbirds. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) I said on Thursday. Bacteria from samples of sick people are closely related, similar to samples collected from sick or dead wild pine siskin, according to an official study that the disease dates back to December 26, 2020. It is said that there is. Authorities also warned that the true number of illnesses is “probably much higher,” as many people can recover from Salmonella without medical care. The outbreak sickened people between the ages of 2 months and 89, with a median age of 16 years. Health officials said laboratory and epidemiological data contact with wild songbirds and bird feeders is likely to lead to illness. as a result, CDC It reminds people that birds can carry bacteria like Salmonella while looking healthy and clean. Bacteria can also spread among bird species, pets, and people. UK coronavirus variants are likely to have been undetected in the United States for several months, researchers say. “If you touch a wild bird, a bird feeder, a bird bath, or a pet that is in contact with a wild bird and then touch your mouth with unwashed hands, you can get sick.” The agency warnedHe adds that cleaning and disinfecting bird feeders and bird baths, weekly, or when visibly dirty, can help keep you safe. The agency also warns against cleaning bird feeders in the kitchen or where food is prepared or stored. It is also helpful to keep your pet away from bird feeders and bird baths, and the areas below them. If you find sick or dead birds in the yard, authorities recommend removing the feeder and bath for at least two weeks and cleaning them outdoors. “Don’t touch or feed wild birds with your bare hands,” the agency said. “If you find a sick bird, contact your state’s wildlife agency or wildlife rehabilitation officer.” Click here to get the Fox News app Salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, starting about 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria. Most people recover without treatment after 4-7 days, but some, especially infants and the elderly, and those with weakened immunity, have more serious illnesses that require treatment or hospitalization. It may take.

