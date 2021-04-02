COVID-19 in Arizona on April 2nd: Everything You Need to Know

As of Friday, there were 843,132 confirmed coronavirus cases and 16,989 coronavirus-related deaths in Arizona.

PHOENIX — 12 News keeps track of changes in coronavirus outbreaks and vaccination efforts in Arizona on a daily live blog.

This is the live blog on April 2nd (Friday).

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Friday

was there 843,132 With confirmed cases of coronavirus 16,989 Coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona, According to state health data..

It’s an increase from 842,192 With confirmed cases 16,977 Coronavirus-related deaths reported on Thursday.

one week before, 838,558 With confirmed cases of coronavirus 16,898 Death was reported in Arizona.

940 new cases and 12 new deaths were reported on Friday

The Arizona Department of Health reported 940 new cases and 12 new deaths on Friday.

For the 21st consecutive day on Friday, the department reported less than 1,000 new cases daily.

According to the agency, the 120 cases reported on Friday were lab reports from partners across the pandemic.

Arizona received the total dose of 3,474,738 vaccine COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday.

The department reports the number of new cases on the day the case is reported by the county or hospital, not on the day someone is diagnosed with the virus.

There were 12,427 cases Reported on the collection date of January 4th. The day when the most diagnoses were collected so far. The second highest number of diagnoses collected so far was January 5, with 11,766 cases. This is subject to change.

According to health officials, the highest number of deaths was on January 18, killing 177 people. The second most deadly day was January 13, killing 173 people. This is subject to change.

Arizona had 800,000 on February 17, 700,000 on January 22, 600,000 on January 9, 500,000 on December 28, 400,000 on December 12, and November. It reached 300,000 on the 23rd, 200,000 on the 27th of August, and 100,000 on the 6th of July. And 50,000 cases on June 21st.

The state has 16,000 on March 2, 15,000 on February 17, 14,000 on February 6, 13,000 on January 29, 12,000 on January 22, 11,000 on January 15, 10,000 people died on January 9th and 9,000 people died from the coronavirus in January. .1, 8,000 on December 22, 7,000 on December 9, 6,000 on November 3, 5,000 on August 29, 4,000 on August 6, 3,000 on July 23 , 2,000 on July 9th, 1,000 on June 5th.

Health officials continued to emphasize that people should stay socially distant, wear masks in public, and stay home when possible.

Note: The 120 cases added to the dashboard today are lab reports from partners across pandemic responses. — Arizona Health Department (@AZDHS) April 2, 2021

Governor Doug Ducey relaxes COVID-19 restrictions

Governor Doug Ducey has relaxed COVID-19 restrictions in Arizona as the number of newly reported cases remains low. Team 12 Jen Wahl is up to date.

Governor of Arizona relaxes some restrictions as virus cases decrease

Governor Doug Ducey relaxed restrictions on elective surgery and long-term care facilities on Thursday.

Arizona can roll back some restrictions as vaccination efforts are underway, Ducey said.

His order on Thursday provides hospitals with the flexibility to perform selective surgery.

He said the state could now help facilitate additional visits and caregiver off-site visits without the need for quarantine upon return.

Arizona reported Thursday that more than 30% of the state’s population had been vaccinated at least once.

The number of COVID-19 cases is declining around Arizona.

The above article is from the Associated Press.

Navajo Nation reports 5 more COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths

Navajo Nation on Thursday reported five new COVID-19 cases and five deaths.

The tribe did not report death in 3 of the last 4 days and 6 of the last 11 days.

Tribal health officials said the latest figures since the outbreak of the pandemic brought the total number of cases to 30,108 and the known death toll was 1,252.

Because many people have not been tested, the number of infections is thought to be much higher than reported, and studies show that people can get the virus without feeling sick.

Navajo Nation covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The above article is from the Associated Press.

Here is the latest information about the COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona

The Arizona Department of Health said it had received more than 3.4 million COVID-19 vaccines as of Friday.

Who can get the COVID-19 vaccine?

The state and Maricopa County have extended vaccine eligibility to Arisonan over the age of 16. Other counties are providing vaccines to Phase 1B people. Gila County has extended the vaccine to some people in Phase 1C, and Mohave County has released the vaccine to all adults.Phase details Here..

How do I sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine?

You can sign up for vaccines through the state Here Or find more information about finding through the county Here..

Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccine?

The state is vaccinated at four locations: State Farm Stadium, Phoenix Municipal Stadium, Chandler Gilbert Community College, and the University of Arizona’s Tucson Campus. Everywhere else Performed through individual county or federal programs.

Where can I find more information about the COVID-19 vaccine?

You can find more vaccine information at 12News.com/Vaccine..

Vaccine information is now included in the COVID-19 data dashboard

The Arizona Department of Health has updated the COVID-19 Data Dashboard to include information such as vaccination counts and demographic data.

New information updates daily coronavirus cases, deaths, and test counts[概要]It’s on the tab dashboard right next to the tab.

You can see the updated dashboard Here..

Arizona Health Department establishes hotline to report businesses

The Arizona Department of Health has set up two ways to report local businesses that do not comply with the COVID-19 guidelines.

People can report their business through a hotline or online form:

“The general public also has a role. If your business does not appear to comply with these requirements established for the safety of your customers, employees, and the general public, ADHS will contact local and state officials. We encourage you to share your concerns and can follow up if needed, “AZDHS said in a statement.

Free masks available to some Arizonas

The Arizona Department of Health has announced that some Arizona residents can get free masks from the state.

The department partnered with Haynes to provide it for free Face mask To Arizona’s most vulnerable population.

Persons who are part of a vulnerable population (including but not limited to individuals with medical conditions or individuals over the age of 65), students (or parents on behalf of students), school staff, or may not be available for purchase One person can get a free mask.

We provide 5 washable, reusable cloth masks to each other, 1 order per household.

The agency wants to distribute 2 million cloth masks.

Anyone with questions can access the department FAQ page Alternatively, please contact Haynes at 1-800-503-6698.

Arizona publishes zip code location and other data for coronavirus cases

Arizona Health Department Released Expanded data points for coronavirus cases in the state.

AZDHS website Current function Location by zip code for cases identified in Arizona.

You can see the current zip code map Here You can find your zip code by clicking or searching for the zip code in the upper right corner of the map.

More information about coronavirus cases from Friday

In Arizona, 843,132 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 16,989 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported.

This is an increase from 842,192 confirmed cases and 16,977 coronavirus-related deaths reported Thursday.

The number of new cases reported on Friday was 940, an increase from the 381 new cases reported on Thursday.

There were 12 new deaths reported on Friday, up from the 10 new deaths reported on Thursday.

In total, 30,785 new diagnostic tests were reported on Friday. This is an increase from the 25,135 new tests reported Thursday.

As of Friday, a total of 8,589,826 diagnostic tests have been reported to the state.

10.8% of these tests were positive as of Friday, as well as from Tuesday.

The breakdown of the number of cases reported in each county is as follows.

Maricopa: 525,002

Pima: 112,846

Pinal: 49,651

Coconino: 17,114

Navajo: 15,734

Apache: 11,121

Mojave: 22,168

Lapas: 2,446

Yuma: 36,776

Graham: 5,367

Kochis: 11,629

Santa Cruz: 7,829

Yavapai: 18,327

Gira: 6,558

Greenlee: 564

Click the links below to find out more information from the health departments in each county.

COVID-19 is thought to spread primarily through coughing and sneezing.

It may be possible According to the CDC, the virus spreads when it touches the surface or objects and then touches the mouth, nose, or eyes, but this is not believed to be the main method of infection.

If you travel to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick due to fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, consult your doctor.

The best ways to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses are:

Wear a face cover in public places.

Practice social distance in public.

Avoid close contact with sick people.

Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

Stay home when you are ill.

Cover your cough or sneeze with tissue and throw the tissue in the trash.

Use a regular household cleaning spray or wipe to clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can send a text message to FACTS 602-444-1212 to receive more information about the coronavirus and ask questions.

Coronavirus Facts You Should Know