Influenza vaccination associated with reduced COVID-19 cases and reduced severity





Patients vaccinated against influenza during the last flu season were significantly less likely to test positive for COVID-19 infection at the onset of the pandemic, according to a study published in. American Journal of Infection Control. In addition, those who tested positive for COVID-19 had fewer complications if they had been vaccinated against influenza. Researchers reviewed the charts of more than 27,000 patients tested for COVID-19 infection in Michigan medicine between March and July 2020. Of the approximately 13,000 people infected with influenza the previous year, 4% were COVID-19 positive. .. Of the 14,000 people who were not vaccinated against the flu, nearly 5% were COVID-19 positive. Relevance remained important after controlling other variables, including ethnicity, race, gender, age, classification of obesity index, smoking status, and many comorbidities. The study also found that people who received the flu vaccine were less likely to require hospitalization if they tested positive for COVID-19, but there was a significant difference in mortality between the two groups. There wasn’t. The mechanism behind this correlation is currently unknown. “Patients receiving the flu vaccine may be more socially distant and follow the CDC guidelines, but the flu vaccine may also have a direct biological impact on the immune system. Fight the SARS-CoV-2 virus. ” The lead author of the study, Dr. Marion Hoffmann Bowman, MD, said in a press release. A prospective longitudinal study is underway to investigate the effects of influenza vaccines on respiratory diseases, including a home influenza vaccine evaluation study by the University of Michigan School of Public Health. reference Influenza vaccination is associated with fewer cases of COVID and lower severity [news release].. EurekAlert; March 23, 2021. Accessed on March 31, 2021. https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-03/mm-u-fsa032321.php

