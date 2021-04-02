All adults in the region are now eligible for the COVID vaccine | Coronavirus Covid-19 Information

All residents of Brain County over the age of 16 are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

Twin Falls-based South Central Public Health District announced Wednesday afternoon that it will open its qualifications to all residents of Brain, Kamas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, and Twin Falls counties over the age of 16. did.

The state timeline for vaccination eligibility requires that all Aida Juan over the age of 16 be included from Monday, April 5th. On Monday, March 29, eligibility was released throughout the state to all people over the age of 16 with eligible medical conditions. As a result, people aged 16-44 in the general population remained as the last group to be approved to schedule vaccination appointments.

Central District Health, based in the South Central Public Health District and Boise, expanded its eligibility after determining that some vaccine providers had sufficient supply and reservation availability to meet demand. did.

The federal-approved Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, while the third-approved vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson requires only one dose. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for people 16 years and older, and the other two vaccines are approved for people 18 years and older. Minors must have parental consent or a special exemption to be vaccinated, the state’s Ministry of Health said.

Eligible Aida Juan can sign up for a state vaccine registration. covidvaccine.idaho.gov.. If you need help registering by phone or navigating your provider list, you can contact one of the two call centers in the South Central Public Health District. One is English (208-737-1138) and the other is Spanish (208-737-5965). The call center is open Monday to Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM and Saturday and Sunday from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Throughout the state, 716,206 doses of approved COVID vaccine were given to 447,193 people by Wednesday night, and 284,113 people, or just over 20% of the population, were considered fully vaccinated, the Ministry of Health reported. By Wednesday night, 10,168 people had been vaccinated at least once in Blaine County. This is just over 54% of the county’s population.

Dr. Catherine Turner, a deputy state epidemiologist at the Ministry of Health, said at a press conference on Tuesday that the state had recorded 97 “breakthrough cases” of COVID-19. .. She said it was less than 0.5% of the 180,536 COVID-19s recorded in the state.

Of the 97 cases, half were asymptomatic, and only three who were in existing condition were hospitalized with serious illness, according to Turner.

The department encourages qualified Aida Juan to be vaccinated and to continue coronavirus mitigation measures, especially social distance, masking, hand washing and group size restrictions.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is the best shot you need to keep your children in the classroom, save their jobs and save their lives,” department head Dave Jeppesen said in a briefing on Tuesday.

He said the state will receive 82,190 initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week.

Blaine County risk level returned to “high”

Meanwhile, Brain County’s COVID-19 risk level was lowered to the “Medium” category earlier this month and then raised to the “High” category on Thursday.

In a risk assessment model using data from March 21-27, the county’s COVID-19 test positive rate increased from 5.89% last week to 8.58%. In the same week, the county’s new daily number of cases per virtual 100,000 inhabitants decreased from 18 in the previous week to 16.8, based on a 7-day average. A percentage of 10-25 per 100,000 people is considered a “high” risk.

The county model has four risk categories: minimum, medium, high, and serious.

The group aged 40-49 recorded the most new cases in the county, with 9 cases in 7 days, followed by the group aged 30-39 with 7 cases.

The Ministry of Health recorded 460 new cases of COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday. The state has recorded 1,962 COVID-related deaths.

Brain County has recorded 2,266 potentially confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began last winter, 17 of whom are due to the virus.