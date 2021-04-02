Comparative study of SARS, MERS, BAT-SARS, SARS-CoV-2

Scientists have discovered that several viruses belonging to the Coronaviridae family can infect a wide range of hosts, including birds, humans, and other mammals. These viruses are single-strand plus-strand RNA viruses that range in size from 27 to 32 kb. They fall into four categories: alpha, beta, delta, and gamma.

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the causative agent of the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and was first identified in December 2019 in Wuhan County, China. it was done. Mortality, World Health Organization announced on March 11, 2020 that COVID-19 will be a pandemic.

Since viruses undergo genomic mutations, it is of utmost importance to identify mutation sites for vaccine development. Several phylogenetic tree-based analyzes were performed to understand the evolutionary relationship between SARS-CoV-2 and other betacoronaviruses. Previous studies have shown that a phylogenetic tree has been constructed and that the genomic sequence of SARS-CoV-2 is 88% identical to BAT-CoV. In another study, scientists isolated approximately 70 SARS-CoV-2 genomic sequences from COVID-19 patients and studied spike glycoprotein genes. The study also reported that the BetaCoV-bat-Yunnan-RaTG13-2013 virus was nearly identical to SARS-CoV-2.

Although there are comparative studies on the genomic sequences of SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, there are gaps in the studies on the comparison of the four coronaviruses, SARS-CoV. , MERS-CoV, BAT-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. A new study dealing with genomic comparisons between the sequences of the above four coronaviruses Journal of Medical Virology.. This study utilized multiple genetic markers, including single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs), whole-genome sequence phylogeny, protein mutations, and microsatellite. These were compared to the SARS-CoV-2 reference genomic sequence known as the Wuhan strain (Wuhan-Wuhan-I). All sequences were obtained from NCBI Genbank.

The SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2 sequences are Homo sapiens (Host), BAT-CoV sequences were collected from eight types of bats. The results of this survey are described below.

Phylogenetic analysis

for Phylogenetic analysis Of the various coronavirus sequences, the maximum likelihood method with 1000 bootstrap values ​​was used. Phylogenetic analysis revealed different strains of coronavirus. Whole-genome-based phylogenetic analysis showed that MERS-CoV belonged to an outgroup species, and the other three were classified as an ingroup species. Within the group, two strains were found, one consisting of SARS-CoV-2 and the other consisting of SARS-CoV and BAT-CoV. The phylogenetic tree branches showed that SARS-CoV diverged very quickly from BAT-CoV. The tree also revealed independent branches of SARS-CoV-2 and BAT-CoV. Phylogeny also showed that SARS-CoV-2 is more closely associated with BAT-CoV and SARS-CoV than with MERS-CoV. We used Simplot software to visualize the similarity plot between the four selected species. Approximately 98% homology between BAT-CoV and the reference sequence, that is, SARS-CoV-2’s Wuhan staining, was revealed. However, 92% similarity was obtained between SARS-CoV and the reference sequence, and 58% similarity was obtained between MERS-CoV and the Wuhan strain.

Analysis of genetic variation

In variant-based analysis, the MERS-CoV genome differs from the Wuhan reference strain at 134.21 sites, the BAT-CoV genome differs at 136.72 sites, the SARS-CoV genome differs at 26.64 sites, and the SARS-CoV-2 genome differs. Shown. It was different at 0.66 sites. In addition, current studies have shown that MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 are more likely to be mutated at the missense site than SARS-CoV and BAT-CoV. This is due to the reduced number of missense mutations in SARS-CoV and BAT-CoV. This was caused by the selective pressure of the missense site.

Number of mutations in Spike protein (S), envelope protein (E), membrane protein (M), nucleocapsid protein (N), and structural protein were calculated. SNPs were filtered by Python scripts from the S, M, E, and N gene regions. The S, M, E, and N genes have revealed the presence of varying numbers of SNPs. We used the Multialin online tool to detect similarities between the four coronaviruses selected in the current study.

Microsatellite analysis

Microsatellite analysis is used to determine repetitive sequences within the genome. These sequences have a profound effect on the onset and evolution of the disease. In this study, microsatellite analysis was performed using IMEX (Imperfect Microsatellite Extractor) and FMSD (Fast Microsatellite Discovery) online tools. Using IMEX, no significant presence of microsatellite was found. However, FMSD has revealed that there are more microsatellites in MERS-CoV. The SARS-CoV-2 genome has been shown to have the highest incidence of complex microsatellite.

In summary, phylogenetic tree analysis showed that SARS-CoV-2 is closely associated with BAT-CoV and its second closest relative is SARS-CoV. All MERS-CoV strains showed a distal relationship with SARS-CoV-2. Analysis of genetic variation found more mutations in MERS-CoV compared to SARS-CoV and BAT-CoV. Phylogenetic analysis, genetic variation studies, multisequence, and microsatellite analysis have shown that bats are native hosts of SARS-CoV-2. He also concluded that BAT-CoV is closely associated with SARS-CoV-2.There may be an intermediate host to start Send COVID-19 From BAT to humans. However, further investigation is needed to test this assumption. FMSD tools have revealed that SARS-CoV is more closely associated with SARS-CoV-2 than BAT-CoV.