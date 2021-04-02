Health
The new method uses a device camera to measure pulse and respiratory rate, which may be useful for personalized telemedicine.
Telemedicine remains an important way for physicians to provide medical care while minimizing direct contact during COVID-19. However, it is difficult for doctors to obtain important vital signs such as pulse and respiratory rate from patients in real time when making phone or zoom appointments.
A team led by the University of Washington has developed a method for capturing pulse and breathing signals from real-time facial video using a person’s smartphone or computer camera. Researchers unveiled this state-of-the-art system at the Neural Information Processing Systems Conference in December.
Currently, the team is proposing a better system for measuring these physiological signals. This system is less likely to trip due to different cameras, lighting conditions, or facial features such as: Skin color.. Researchers will present their findings on April 8 at the ACM Conference on Health, Interference, and Learning.
“Machine learning is very good at classifying images. It’s possible if you provide a series of pictures of cats and then tell them to find them in other images. But Machine learning To be useful in remote health sensing, we need a system that can identify areas of interest in video that hold the strongest sources of physiological information (such as pulses) and measure them over time, “said the lead author. Xin Liu said. Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering UW PhD student.
“Each person is different,” Liu said. “Therefore, this system needs to be able to quickly adapt to each person’s unique physiological characteristics and separate it from other variations, such as what it looks like and what kind of environment it is in.”
The team’s system protects privacy, runs on devices rather than in the cloud, and uses machine learning to capture subtle changes in the way light reflects off a person’s face, correlating with changes in blood flow. .. It then translates these changes into both pulse and respiratory rates.
The first version of this system was trained on a dataset that contained both people’s face videos and “ground truth” information. Each person’s pulse and respiratory rate was measured with standard on-site equipment. The system then used the spatial and temporal information from the video to calculate both vital signs. The video of the subject moving and talking outperformed a similar machine learning system.
However, while the system worked well with some datasets, it still struggled with other datasets, including different people, backgrounds, and lights. The team said this was a common problem known as “overfitting.”
Researchers have improved the system by creating personalized machine learning models for each individual. Specifically, look for important areas in the video frame that may contain physiological features related to changes in facial blood flow under different conditions, such as different skin colors, lighting conditions, and environment. Useful for. From there, you can focus on that area and measure your pulse and respiratory rate.
The new system is better than the previous system, especially for dark-skinned people, given a more challenging dataset, but the team said there’s still a lot to do.
“We recognize that even when the subject’s skin type is dark, performance tends to be poor,” says Liu. “This is because the light is reflected differently on dark skin and the signal picked up by the camera is weakened. Our team is actively developing new ways to overcome this limitation.”
Researchers are also working on various collaborations with doctors to see how the system works in the clinic.
“Ability to perceive pulse Or Respiratory rate Remote offers new opportunities for remote patient care and telemedicine. This may include self-care, follow-up care and triage. This is especially true if the clinic is not easily accessible, “said Schvetak Patel, a senior author who is a professor at both Allen School and the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering. It’s exciting to see the academic community working on new algorithmic approaches to address this on the devices people have at home. ”
Xin Liu et al, MetaPhys, Minutes of meetings on health, reasoning and learning (2021). DOI: 10.1145 / 3450439.3451870
