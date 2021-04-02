WHO joins Europe and Merck recommends opposition to COVID-19 ivermectin





Manuel Negrete holds the antiparasitic drug ivermectin after prescribing and purchasing it at a local pharmacy in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, in a file photo on May 19, 2020. Rodrigo Urzagasti, Reuters Zurich-The World Health Organization (WHO) recommended on Wednesday that patients with COVID-19 should use the generic antiparasitic drug ivermectin. This is due to the lack of data to show its benefits. This recommendation follows last week’s European Medicines Agency drug warning. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also recommends not using it for COVID-19. Officials in the Bolivian city of Trinidad launched a campaign to give free ivermectin to fight the coronavirus in May last year, but the South American Ministry of Health has pointed out that there is no evidence of treatment. did. Ivermectin tablets are approved for veterinary use in animals to treat the spread of some worms and for parasites. Merck, the manufacturer of ivermectin, also said the analysis did not support the safety and efficacy of the drug against COVID-19. “This is true for patients with COVID-19 of any disease severity,” said Janet Diaz, WHO Chief Executive Officer for Clinical Care, “with very low certainty of evidence that ivermectin helps.” It is based, “he told reporters on the WHO recommendation. The WHO review is based on a study of 16 trials of ivermectin in 2,400 people, including a comparison with hydroxychloroquine, an older malaria drug that has lost credibility as a treatment for COVID-19. There were few placebo-controlled trials of ivermectin. Bram Rochwerg, an associate professor at McMaster University in Canada and co-chair of the WHO Panel for reviewing ivermectin, said: He said that “high quality and reliable testing” still benefits, but that the data available are sparse and likely to be based on chance. “There was an increased side effect in patients randomized to ivermectin,” he said, citing gastrointestinal upset and headaches. According to him, 66 ivermectin trials are enrolled worldwide and 60,000 participants, which could further increase data on pandemic effects. “We are fighting unproven treatments, especially some abuses of these reused drugs, in different parts of the world without evidence of efficacy,” Diaz said. .. “It can be more harmful than any good.”

