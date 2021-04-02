Guinean healthcare professionals track suspicious Ebola clusters after one case has been identified





Conakry (Reuters)-Guinean medics were competing on Friday to track carriers suspected of having the Ebola virus. They fled the southeastern town where the country’s first case was detected the day before. On January 30, 2015, members of the French Red Cross disinfect the area around a stationary person suspected of carrying the Ebola virus as a crowd gathers in Forecariah, Guinea. The incident followed a “suspicious death group” in Soulouta, according to Georges Alfred Ki-Zerbo, head of the World Health Organization (WHO) in West Africa. “This shows the need for increased surveillance to contain this new cluster as soon as possible (locally) … not only in the region, but in other regions as well,” he told Reuters. .. After the incident was diagnosed, some residents initially barricaded the road to the town and denied access to a response team looking for other suspected Ebola incidents that had escaped, local officials said. It was. The incident in Soulouta, less than 20 kilometers (12 miles) from where the ongoing Ebola outbreak began in February, reset the counts that began last week and declared the country virus-free. A total of 15 people tested positive for Ebola and 9 died during the current outbreak. It recorded the first resurgence of the virus in Guinea since the worst epidemic that killed more than 11,000 people in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone between 2013 and 2016. The development of Ebola is usually declared 42 days after the second negative test of the blood sample in the last confirmed case. At the end of February, Guinea launched a vaccination campaign to contain the spread of the virus, which causes severe bleeding and organ failure and spreads through contact with body fluids. The WHO said in March that the February resurrection was most likely caused by a latent infection of the population from the last outbreak of Ebola, rather than the virus jumping over the species wall again. The organization was very cautious, “supporting Guinean health authorities’ oversight efforts and preparations in neighboring areas,” Africa’s regional director Matshidiso Moeti said on Twitter. Report by Saliou Samb; Additional report by Bait Felix in Dakar. Written by Cooper Inveen; edited by John Stonestreet

