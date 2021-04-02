Halifax Researcher Exploring Minimally Invasive Testing for HPV and Cervical Cancer-Halifax





Halifax researchers Human papillomavirus (HPV). Almost half of all Canadians are expected to grow cancer During their lifetime. Extensive research has increased the chances of survival over the years, but early detection remains the key to fighting many cancers. That’s why last year the Canadian Cancer Society launched a contest asking researchers to propose the most original ideas in the field of cancer prevention and early detection. read more: According to vaccine scientists, mRNA technology could soon be used to fight cancer Twenty-seven projects were selected from approximately 100 proposals and are currently funded through the new Spark Grant. Andrea Seal, CEO of the Canadian Cancer Society, said: The story continues under the ad Some projects include seeing if breathing and sweat can be used to detect lung cancer markers, or if breast cancer can be detected using things like bras and contact lenses. read more: Moncton’s technology company is working with UNB on new ways to detect lung cancer “These are very risky and rewarding grants that require first basic testing,” said Stuart Edmonds, CCS Research and Innovation Leader. Halifax researchers are among the grantees. A team based at the Nova Scotia Health Authority is working to see if HPV in the urine can be detected. Trend story “He’s a tough little guy,” said an officer who discovered he had lost a toddler in an Ontario forest talks about recovery.

Ontario Government Moves to Enable State-Wide COVID-19 “Emergency Braking” for 4 Weeks HPV is associated with cervical cancer and is traditionally detected by the more invasive Papanicolaou stain test. read more: What is the Papanicolaou test?This is what the doctor is looking for “This can significantly change the rate at which cervical cancer is diagnosed and can be diagnosed when treatment becomes more effective,” Edmonds said. In addition to being cost-effective, urinalysis samples can be taken at home for easy access. “if [our work is] If successful, it will be a proud moment for Canadians, as it can be rolled out around the world, “says Edmonds. The story continues under the ad All research projects, including research being conducted in Halifax, are in the early stages. Preliminary data to determine how viable these initiatives are are expected within next year or two years. Meanwhile, the Canadian Cancer Society continues to raise funds for other research areas to support cancer patients nationwide. April is National Cancer Awareness Month and the start of the Canadian Cancer Society’s annual Narcissus Campaign.









Canadian Cancer Society’s Narcissus Fundraising Activities Virtualized – March 21, 2021

Volunteers usually sell yellow daffodils and daffodil pins in campaigns, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, the campaign will only run online. “The daffodil campaign is always about helping people with cancer and raising money to support cancer research,” said Andrea Seal, CEO of the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS). .. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

