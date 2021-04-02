Covid-19 hotspots remain, but few areas are virus-free





Offaly’s Tullamore continues to have the highest incidence of Covid-19 in the state, running at more than five times the national average.

According to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Center (HPSC) from March 16th to March 29th, the incidence of Talamore constituencies increased from 754.5 per 100,000 recorded last week to per 100,000 population. There were 823.1 people.

By comparison, the national incidence as of March 29 was 164.1 per 100,000 population. Official figures look at the number of infected people per 100,000 population by region and better understand infection rates than simple cases. Data are recorded according to the local constituencies (LEA), of which 166 are nationwide. Of the top 10 regions with the highest prevalence of the virus, 5 were Dublin, 3 were Donegal, and the other 2 were offaly. The incidence of Balbriggan was the second highest at 546.9, followed by Donegal’s Letter Kenny and Buncrana at 416.2 and 415.8, respectively. Walk-in test center HSE has opened walk-in test centers in areas across the country where there are many cases of Covid-19, such as Dublin and Offaly. Only one LEA from Münster was recorded in the 20 regions with the highest incidence of Covid-19, in Roscrea-Templemore, County Tipperary, with an incidence of 313.4 per 100,000 for the past two weeks. Recorded 52 cases. However, the incidence of Rossclair-Templemore has declined from last week, when it was 409.8 per 100,000 population. The number of LEAs with less than 5 new cases of Covid-19 has increased in recent weeks, but this number has dropped from 14 to 9 this week. Almost virus-free Cork’s Kanturk, Mayo’s Westport and Belmullet, Galway’s Connectara North, West Cork’s Skibbereen and Bantry, Kelly’s Cass Lewisland, Waterford’s Lismore, and Kelly’s Kenmare were almost virus-free. Some areas with zero incidence last week lost their status due to an increase in new cases: Claire’s Kill Rush and Killaloe, Donegal’s Glenties, Cork’s Macroom area, Goalway’s South Connemara, and Leitrim’s Ballinamore. And Manorhamilton. Münster dominated the bottom of the spectrum, with 13 of the 20 areas having the lowest percentage of Covid-19 in either Cork, Kelly, or Waterford. This figure is due to health officials calling on the public to keep social contact low in the coming weeks, especially on Easter weekends, until the vaccination program begins to control the virus. Best and worst The highest levels of Covid-19 infection are found in Tullamore, Offaly, which has recorded 823.1 cases per 100,000 population in the last two weeks.

This was followed by a Dublin Balbriggan with an incidence of 546.9 per 100,000.

Next was Donegal’s Letter Kenny with 416.2, followed by Donegal’s Buncrana with 415.8 and Dublin’s Onger with 401.9.

There are nine regions with the lowest infection rates, each recording less than five cases in the last 14 days.

Cork kanturk, skibbereen, bantry. Mayo’s Belmullet and Westport. North of Connemara on Galway; Cass Lewisland and Kenmere in Kelly. Kelly’s Lismore was all listed as virus-free due to the low level of new cases.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos