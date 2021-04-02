Walking with a partner is great, but it may slow you down





Credit: Unsplash / CC0 public domain

If you regularly walk with your spouse or partner, you may want to speed up. Or tell them. New research by Purdue University Nursing, health And kinematics, and human development and family studies researchers, couples often have their speed When walking together. As they held hands, the speed dropped even further. In this study, we examined the walking time and walking speed of 141 people from 72 couples. Participants ranged from 25 to 79 years old and were in a variety of situations, including clear and obstacle-filled routes, walking together, walking hand in hand, and walking individually. “Our study focused on couples because devoted partners often provide essential support to promote each other’s healthy lifestyle behaviors, including exercise. “When, Human development And family studies. Associate Professor Libby Richards of Nursing said, “I wanted my partner not to slow down walking with me. I wanted my slow partner to speed up to match the fast partner, but it wasn’t. ., the important thing is Physical activity Or, regardless of speed, walking is better than nothing. “ Richards says it’s common to walk or exercise with a spouse, partner, or friend, especially as Americans are encouraged to reach a modest activity goal of 150 minutes each week. say. “If someone slows down significantly while someone is walking with others, it can deny some. Health benefits I realized if they walked alone at a faster pace, “says Richards. Shirley Rietdyk, a professor of health and kinematics who specializes in biomechanics, says there are many reasons to measure. Walking speed.. “Walking speed is important to measure because it is related to overall health. Typical walking speed predicts fall risk, functional ability, disability recovery, and mortality.” Rietdyk says. “All common exercise interventions such as strength, coordination, and multimodal training are effective in improving walking speed. These interventions also delay the onset of slowing down and also slow down walking speed. It helps. Nothing is better than any type of training, and so are the other activities you are most likely to stick to. “ Walking is one of the easiest activities, but as people get older, they tend to walk slowly and may need to find other fitness routines to stay active. “More active older people tend to maintain walking speed,” says Rietdyk. “In other words, slow walking Speed ​​is not an inevitable aspect of aging. Elderly people who walk slowly tend to be in poor health and poorly functioning. “ The article appeared in a recent edition of Walking and posture.. How fast you walk tells a lot about your health For more information:

HyeYoung Cho et al, Changes in walking speed when romantic partners walk together: the effects of age and obstructed pathways, Walking and posture (2021). HyeYoung Cho et al, Changes in walking speed when romantic partners walk together: the effects of age and obstructed pathways,(2021). DOI: 10.1016 / j.gaitpost.2021.02.017 Provided by

Purdue University



Citation: Keep pace: Walking with a partner is great, but can be slow (2021, April 2nd) https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-04-pace-partner-great. Obtained from html on April 2, 2021

