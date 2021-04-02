Health
Protection of COVID-19 from influenza vaccination?Experts are wary of new research
Click here for the latest information on this story
Toronto, OntarioCTV network) — Experts, despite recent research results, do not have enough evidence to support the hypothesis that influenza-vaccinated individuals may be more resistant to COVID-19. Is called.
The study, published in the American Journal of Infection Control, was conducted by researchers at the University of Michigan, examining data from 27,201 residents of Michigan who had undergone COVID-19 testing by July 15, 2020. .. I was previously vaccinated against the flu.
According to the findings, the probability of a positive COVID-19 test was reduced by 24% in patients vaccinated against the flu vaccine compared to patients who were not vaccinated against the flu.
In addition, the study found that flu-vaccinated residents were less likely to require hospitalization or mechanical ventilation and had shorter hospital stays.
But importantly, researchers found that there was no difference in mortality or the need for intensive care between those who were vaccinated against the flu and those who were not.
The authors of the study acknowledged that their study could not determine why influenza-vaccinated individuals appeared to be better against COVID-19 than other subjects, but they were “hypothetical.” Is plausible. “
Researchers have hypothesized that influenza vaccines may also provide a protective effect against new coronaviruses due to a process called “trained immunity.”
Rob Kozak, a clinical microbiologist at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto who helped isolate the SARS-CoV-2 virus in March 2020 and was not involved in the study, has two immune systems: the innate immune system and the innate immune system. I explained that there are two branches. Adaptive immune system.
The innate immune system is the “first line of defense” and has no memory of a particular pathogen, so it only attacks those that invade the body.
The adaptive immune system, on the other hand, can be trained to recognize specific pathogens.
“The idea of trained immunity is that stimulatory molecules from any pathogen can get it. [innate] The immune system really ignited and activated, “Kozak said. CTVNews.ca During a telephone interview on Thursday.
According to researchers, this is sufficient for the introduction of influenza pathogens during vaccination to activate the innate immune system, potentially infecting SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. It means to repel.
Kozak called it an “interesting hypothesis,” but he said there was no data in this particular study to draw such conclusions.
Socio-economic situation
Dr. Michael Silverman, Head of Infectious Diseases at the London Health Science Center and St. Joseph Healthcare London, London, Ontario. Those who were not involved in the study stated that researchers could only show relevance, not causality.
He said that the reduced COVID-19 infection rate and serious outcomes of influenza vaccinated individuals may be due to socioeconomic factors rather than immunological factors such as trained immunity. Said that was high.
“People who get the flu vaccine tend to take care of their health and see a doctor,” he explained in a telephone interview Thursday.
“Because this is an American study, vaccinations tend to be insured, but people with limited insurance or limited visits can only get the flu shot. I’m not going … “
Kozak agrees that people vaccinated against the flu are more likely to take care of their health in accordance with public health guidelines. If they have access to vaccines, they are likely to have insurance plans and jobs that allow them to work remotely, as opposed to those who work in low-paying jobs that may be exposed to the virus. He says.
“We hope that this data will be repeated in other populations, including those outside the United States, so that we can explain differences in habits and lifestyles, and all those types of socio-economic factors. “He said.
For their benefit, researchers pointed out at the limits of the study that they were unable to control the different socio-economic factors between the influenza vaccination group and other groups, and further research. Is needed.
“Prospective studies that explain these differences are needed to investigate the possible protective effects of influenza vaccines on the susceptibility and outcome of COVID-19,” the study said.
Insufficient influenza vaccination
Kozak said the researchers’ hypothesis that influenza vaccines are potentially defensive against COVID-19 is worth further investigation, but emphasized the importance of obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine. did.
“I don’t want anyone to be deprived of the fact that I shouldn’t be vaccinated with the COVID vaccine,” he said. “They absolutely need to get the COVID vaccine … Influenza vaccination does not protect you from anything but influenza.”
Silberman added that the flu season is over and it’s not time to attack healthcare providers with a request for people to be vaccinated against the flu.
“All family doctors’ clinics and pharmacies are ready to start vaccination with the COVID vaccine, so we need to throw more people at them to get the flu shot based on related studies. Do you have one? No, I don’t think so, “he said.
But in the fall, Silberman advised people to be vaccinated against the flu as they did in other years. Hopefully, by that time, everyone who wants to be vaccinated against COVID-19 has already been vaccinated against the flu.
“I think this is an interesting study, but it won’t change our behavior. If it was announced in September before the COVID vaccine became available, it would be people in October and November. Will be another argument that people should be vaccinated against the flu, “he said. “Further research is needed.”
Note: This content contains a strict local market ban. Not available on any platform if it shares the same market as the contributors to this article.
Nicole [email protected] (416) 384-5000
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]