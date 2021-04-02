Health
A New Jersey mom who fought COVID during childbirth celebrates her daughter’s first birthday
“I was a little like a girl, I’m going to take care of you, I love you. Don’t be afraid, everything will be fine,” said Donna Molina.
On Harley’s first birthday, everything is better than okay. But her little life didn’t start that way.
“She is my only girl. I have three sons,” Molina said in tears. “You may be here one day and not go the next.”
Last year, Molina Infected with COVID when she became pregnant I gave birth two months early with Harley.
The 33-year-old mother fell into a coma for 11 days and had to leave the newborn for almost 40 days to ensure that she was not threatened by the virus.
“They tested her antibodies. She didn’t have the antibodies, she wasn’t infected with the virus, so because of all those uncertainties, we no one at home I had to be especially careful not to let it in, “Molina said. ..
But the coronavirus was not the only concern of Molina.
“Because I couldn’t raise her, breastfeed, really bond with her, or skin with her … so all of that was part of my fear. “She said.
But those fears disappeared almost instantly.
“She knew who I was and I knew who she was. She smelled like my baby. She just fell asleep on my chest I fell and slept soundly all night.
But Molina wasn’t the only mother celebrating on Friday.
Long Island’s mom, Yadier Soriano, tells an incredibly similar story to Molina.
Soriano survived COVID after giving birth to a boy and celebrated his first birthday on Friday.
On Friday, Janilla Soriano, her entire family, and employees of South Shore University Hospital had a great time celebrating Baby Walter’s first birthday, PAW Patrol Style.
After spending 11 days on a ventilator fighting COVID last spring, Soriano of Brentwood held his baby in SSUH for the first time.
A heartwarming reunion was greeted with applause as the hospital staff applauded and cheered.
“A year ago, I was so ill that I didn’t even know I had a baby Walter,” Soriano said. “I am very grateful that the team at South Shore University Hospital has brought me back to life. Today I was here to celebrate my baby’s birthday.”
Soriano was hospitalized for pneumonia from COVID on April 2, 2020 and was immediately placed on a ventilator.
Soriano, 34 weeks pregnant, gave birth to Walter the day after April 3 after an emergency caesarean section.
