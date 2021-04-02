Upstate Medical, one of the few places in the country to test coronavirus vaccines in children under the age of five





Upstate Medical University will be one of the first places in the world to host the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial in children under the age of five when the study begins on April 5. Healthy children should be provided with blood samples for 2 years to assess their long-term response to the vaccine. One of the first Pfizer vaccine trials in children under the age of 5 will take place at Syracuse, Upstate Medical College Hospital. Joseph Domachowske, a professor of medicine in pediatrics and immunology, is a principal investigator in the study. He says parents should consider enrolling their children to keep them safe and their community safe. “Children are relatively missed, but in proportion to that, they don’t really get sick so much. But those who do do can get very sick. The hospitals here have I have some children with severe illness, but my concern is that they are less ill or have no symptoms at all. They are out in the community. They can spread the infection very easily. You can, “said Domachowske. The study will only proceed after small doses have been administered in stages and are tolerated without problems. After that, more children will be slowly referred to the high dose little by little. The group of children will receive placebo for the first 6 months of the study as a control group, although all parties will eventually be vaccinated. Domachowske says extending the trial to children over the age of 5 is the next step. “Children who have already reached their fifth birthday unfortunately have to wait until early June. This is mainly used first for 2-5 years, then 6 months to 2 years. Because we need to find the optimal dose to use in, we want to get the right dose for each of the three age groups and will start a large trial in early June. ” Domachowske said. Parents with children over the age of 5 can register in May. Registration for children under the age of 5 will begin next week. The Upstate Pfizer COVID vaccine study number is (315) 706-5636. Previous studies have shown that children aged 12 to 15 years can safely receive the Pfizer vaccine. Domachowske expects an emergency use authorization for the younger group by the end of the year if the study proceeds without serious side effects and the dosage can be fine-tuned.

..





