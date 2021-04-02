COVID-19: Long Island sees a new increase in positive test rates.Latest case breakdown by community





Over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases have been reported on Long Island in the last 24 hours, as positive infection rates have increased slightly and remain the highest in New York. The average 7-day infection rate on Long Island rose from 4.39% to 4.52% on Thursday, April 1st, the second highest of the 10 regions in New York, and higher than 4.84% in central Hudson Valley. It is excellent. Percentage. Positive infection rates continue to rise across the state, reaching up to 3.59 percent on April 1. In Suffolk, 706 new confirmed COVID-19 infections have been reported, bringing the total to 183,192 since the pandemic began. There were 638 new cases in Nassau, for a total of 168,884 cases. As of Friday, April 2, there were 786 COVID-19 patients admitted to Long Island, accounting for 0.03% of the region’s population, and 34% of beds are still available. The ICU had 657 patients and 24% of the beds were available in Suffolk and Nassau. Two people died in both Suffolk and Nassau, respectively, bringing the total death toll to 3,259 and 3,057, respectively. The latest breakdown of the community with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau, according to the latest data provided by the County Health Department on April 2. Levittown: 4,880;

Hicksville: 3,975;

Hempstead: 3,811;

Freeport: 3,752;

East Meadow: 3,492;

Valley Stream: 3,451;

Elmont: 3,013;

Oceanside: 2,905;

Long Beach: 2,873;

Franklin Square: 2,870;

Glen Cove: 2,676;

Uniondale: 2,466;

Masapequa: 2,111;

Rockville Center: 2,058;

Baldwin: 1,938;

Woodmare: 1,894;

North Belmore: 1,818;

Plain view: 1,826;

One tough: 1,797;

North Masapequa: 1,798;

West Hempstead: 1,764;

Mineola: 1,678;

Merrick: 1,700;

Lynbrook: 1,683;

Garden City: 1,677;

East Masapequa: 1,626;

Masapequa Park: 1,618;

Seaford: 1,589;

Beth page: 1,577. Breakdown of cases reported in Suffolk County, according to the Ministry of Health: Brook Haven: 52,247;

Ice slip: 45,255;

Babylon: 25,787;

Huntington: 20,979;

Smithtown: 13,003;

Southampton: 5,314;

Riverhead: 3,389;

South Sold: 1,599;

East Hampton: 1,562;

Shelter Island: 53. According to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, 257,646 COVID-19 tests were conducted in New York on Thursday, April 1, with 7,787 newly confirmed infections with a positive infection rate of 3.02% from the previous day. .. Sixty-four new COVID-19 patients have been discharged from New York hospitals, and 4,540 are still being treated throughout the state. ICU has 913 and intubated 565. Sixty-three new COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. Almost 32 percent of New Yorkers have been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine, and 19.2 percent have been fully vaccinated. A total of 776,902 initial doses were given to residents of Long Island, with 434,370 completing the process. “COVID-19 vaccination is going as fast as we can shoot the arm. That’s good news, but the pandemic isn’t over and New Yorkers need to be vigilant. Wash your hands and wear a mask. Wear it, delay its spread, and keep social distances throughout the state to keep each other safe. ” “New York has expanded its eligibility and opened new immunization sites throughout the state, with a particular focus on communities that are historically underserved. We adhere to that commitment. . ”Kuomo continued. “But New Yorkers need to take into account continued infections and new variants as they move forward together towards the light at the end of the tunnel.” A total of 1,875,107 positive COVID-19 cases have been identified out of more than 45 million tests performed throughout the state. A total of 40,635 virus-related deaths have occurred since the pandemic began. click here Sign up for free daily emails and news alerts for DailyVoice.

