Coronavirus, Oregon: 499 new cases where health leaders warn about “resilient” viruses





The Oregon Department of Health reported 499 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and the state’s chief health officer was still “resilience” to concerns about increased cases and hospitalizations. There were no new deaths, as explained as evidence of fighting an enemy. During friday Morning press conferenceState epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger said March hospitalizations increased by 17% and 7-day cases increased by 22% in Oregon. Sidelinger The case positive rate is also rising, Although below 5%, it is a key indicator used to determine county risk levels throughout the last six months of the pandemic. He said the county could have higher risk levels in the coming weeks if the indicators did not improve. This means less indoor dining and other activities. The case positive rate on Friday was 4.5%, which was higher than the weekly average of 4.1%. “These show that the virus appears to be rebounding despite our progress,” says Sidelinger. State health officials keep Oregon socially distant, wear masks in public, Book vaccinations if qualified. vaccine: Oregon reported 46,154 new doses, including 29,325 doses given Thursday and 16,829 doses from the previous day. If there are new cases by county: Baker (8), Benton (5), Clatsop (26), Clatsop (2), Colombia (13), Couse (12), Crook (5), Curry (7), Deshuts (24), Douglas (14), Harney (5), Jackson (29), Jefferson (3), Josephine (10), Clatsop (19), Lake (1), Lane (43), Lincoln (10), Lynn (14), Malfur (1), Marion (39), Multnomah (111), Pork (16), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (7), Union (6), Wallowa (1), Washington (52), Yamhill (13). Who died: No new deaths have been reported on Friday. Hospitalization: 157 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized, two more than Thursday. There are 42 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit, three more than Thursday. Since it started: Oregon reports that 166,013 cases have been confirmed or estimated and 2,385 have died. To date, the state has reported 1,899,238 vaccinations. –Andrew Theen; [email protected]503-294-4026; @andrewtheen

