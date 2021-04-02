Cuomo: State COVID-19 cases stagnated despite vaccine promotion

As New York entered the Easter holiday weekend, the struggle to lower COVID-19 levels continued to stagnate throughout the state and across Long Island, officials said the number of people vaccinated on Friday steadily increased. Said despite being there.

Friday’s New York state also began allowing the arts and entertainment venue to reopen with limited capacity after being closed for over a year, but authorities shot to everyone over the age of 16 from Tuesday. I was looking forward to opening my qualification.

The maximum capacity of the entertainment facility is 33% of the normal capacity, with a maximum of 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors. If all participants show negative evidence of a coronavirus test prior to admission, the upper limit will increase to 150 indoors and 500 outdoors. Social distance and other precautions are needed.

Meanwhile, Suffolk County executive Steve Bellone tweeted on Friday that more than 470,000 Suffolk residents had been vaccinated at least once as of Thursday. This represents almost 32% of the county’s population of about 1.5 million.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said Friday that the state broke records with 269,527 doses over the past 24 hours, approaching a total of 10 million injections since December.

Despite the increase in vaccination, Easter holidays will pose some risk to spreading COVID-19, doctors said Friday.

Dr. Sharon Nackman, Head of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital, said:

Nackman said it is safer to have small groups of 10 or less who are vaccinated and have no signs of illness.

“I certainly screen to make sure everyone feels okay. If a child comes, make sure there are no signs of symptoms and no contact with the person who developed COVID. We do, “says Nachman.

She said church worship was safer if people wore masks, were socially distant, and were vaccinated.

“Some churches may also retain summarized services,” she said.

Dr. Bruce Polsky, director of medicine and infectious disease specialist at NYU Langone Hospital in Long Island, said: “”

Polsky said fully vaccinated people should be able to get together comfortably in small groups.

Meanwhile, the average state-wide 7-day positive rate for virus testing on Thursday was 3.59%, up from 3.58% and 3.47% in the previous two days, Kuomo said.

According to state data, the seven-day average for one of the state’s highest levels, Long Island, was 4.52%. This was an increase from 4.39% and 4.38% over the previous two days.

“COVID-19 vaccination is going as fast as we can shoot our arms. That’s good news, but the pandemic isn’t over and New Yorkers need to be vigilant,” Cuomo said. He said.

The daily state-wide positive level from Thursday’s test results was 3.02%.

Throughout the state and Long Island, levels were around 1% during the summer.

The number of new cases confirmed in the test results on Thursday was 638 in Nassau County, 706 in Suffolk County, and 3,794 in New York City.

In the summer, Nassau and Suffolk each fell well below 100 cases a day.

Across the state, 63 people died on Thursday from COVID-19-related causes. Two of them died in Nassau and Suffolk.

Doctor worried about easter gatherings

Dr. Adam Berman, Vice Chairman of Emergency Medicine at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, is concerned about the Passover rally ending on Easter and Sunday as the coronavirus continues to spread. Said.

“If you’re not vaccinated, it might be wise to stay home,” he said.

For those who go to the rally, Berman said, “Keep yourself socially distant outdoors, wear masks, wash your hands. Be really smart, like during a pre-vaccination pandemic.” ..

Perry Harkitis, Dean of the Rutgers School of Public Health in New Jersey, said that ideally, fully vaccinated people would only meet with other fully vaccinated people.

Harkitis said there was a risk of going to Easter church services for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

“In church, you should wear masks and still go to religious service as far away as possible, because I think people need it,” he said. “I have something to say about the role of spirituality in people’s lives in building resilience.”

Cuomo announced on Friday that the state will open 18 new temporary pop-up vaccination sites, including three on Long Island, next week. One was on Friday afternoon at the Unkechaug Nation in the Poospatuck Reservation in Mastic.

The site will be vaccinated against 8,500 people and will be rebuilt within three weeks to manage the second shot.

Sites on other islands include the Patchog YMCA from 9am to 2pm on April 6th and 9am to 2pm on April 8th. The Great Neck Temple Bethel will be open from 9am to 5pm on April 6th.

On Thursday, Cuomo announced that New York had given 1.4 million COVID-19 vaccines over the past seven days. This is the record since the state began inoculating people in December.

Nassau County has marked its own milestone. County official Laura Callan said 500,000 residents received the first COVID-19 shots.

Matthew Chayes, David Olson, David Reich-Hale

