Mass.Added to the list of eligible health conditions for COVID-19 vaccination





Massachusetts added type 1 diabetes, HIV, overweight, and substance use disorders to its list of health conditions on Friday, qualifying residents for current and future stages of COVID-19 vaccination, and qualifying the state for federal recommendations. I matched it to. An additional condition is to increase the number of residents who are currently eligible for vaccination and who are eligible when the state opens a reservation for a large pool on Monday. Currently, two or more eligible people in good health are eligible for vaccination, and on Mondays, people over 55 and one in good health can make an appointment. According to the state, the qualification pool on Monday will expand by about 1 million people. This change is in line with recommendations from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “This week, the CDC has added more medical conditions associated with the increased risk of serious illness due to COVID-19,” the Baker administration said in a statement on Friday. “Massachusetts has adopted this guidance and will qualify individuals from April 5th if they have any of these medical conditions. As a result of adopting the CDC list, more residents will be eligible from April 5th. It will be the target. “ Previously, the state listed obesity and severe obesity with an obesity index of over 30 kilograms per square meter.The state website currently lists “overweight and obesity” as eligibility conditions and directs residents to the CDC website to perform their calculations. Body mass index.. The state is currently building tools that allow pre-registered residents to change their submissions if they qualify under newly added terms. The feature “will be available soon,” the statement said. Eligible medical conditions include: cancer; chronic kidney disease; chronic lung disease including COPD, asthma (moderate to severe), interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension; dementia Or other neurological conditions; diabetes (type 1 or 2), down syndrome; heart disease such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy, hypertension; HIV infection; immunodeficiency state; liver disease; obesity; pregnancy; sickle Erythrocytosis or salacemia; Smoking; Solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; Stroke or cardiovascular disease; Amanda Kaufman can be reached at [email protected].. Follow her on Twitter @ amandakauf1..







