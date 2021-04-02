“We are competing”: South Bay health officials warn about COVID variants





April 1, 2021 Multiple variants of the coronavirus are endemic in Santa Clara County, and public health officials have warned that another outbreak of COVID-19 infection could begin if residents are not more careful.

Dr. Sarah Cody, Public Health Officer, Santa Clara County, said Thursday that all residents need to be vigilant and vigilant when dodging COVIDs. According to Cody, even if an individual is vaccinated, it means refraining from unnecessary trips and continuing to wear masks when with people from another household. And when at least six strains of COVID-19 tear South Bay, Cody and other health leaders are worried about the effectiveness of the vaccine against the new strain.

“Currently, we are competing between variants and vaccines,” Cody said. “There are some, but not all, data on the effectiveness of mutants and vaccines.” As of March 27, 92 confirmed cases of B.1.1.7 (first detected in the UK), 3 confirmed cases of B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), P.M. There is one case of 1 (first detected in). Over 1,000 confirmed cases of B.1.427 and B.1.429 (first detected in California) in Japan / Brazil) and Santa Clara County.

As the virus continues to spread, Cody says it has more opportunities to mutate into new and dangerous variants. By reducing the number of cases, she said, people can help thwart the development of new variants. Despite the recent significant decline in case rates, Cody warns that the steady decline is gradually diminishing. Prices are now about the same as in October, before the fall and winter surges.

According to the county’s COVID-19 data dashboard, 1,942 inhabitants have died in COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The 7-day moving average of county positive cases is over 100 new cases per day. At the end of January, the average peaked with over 1,400 cases per day. In addition, Cody said there was not enough information about the effectiveness of the vaccine against the mutants. “There are two types of data we are looking at,” says Cody. “One is laboratory data. From laboratory data, there is some evidence that these vaccines may not work well for these mutants.” However, when it comes to monitoring the spread of variants in real life, Cody said the data comparing the spread of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals is “incomplete.” I did. Warning from Cody comes as Santa Clara County in March Entered the orange layer Of the state’s reopening plan. The new tier allows the county to lift capacity limits for malls and retail stores, allow 50% capacity to eat indoors, and increase capacity for gyms, religious services, and cinemas. It was. The county’s COVID-19 test officer, Dr. Martifenstershake, delivered some positive news on Thursday. Next week, county healthcare providers will receive nearly 72,000 COVID-19 vaccines from the state. By comparison, the county received only 58,000 last week. “But that’s still not enough,” Fenstershake said. “We are doing about one-third of our capacity in this county, but we are pleased to see at least a slight increase.” Earlier this week, the county added $ 1.5 million with state funding To support vaccine equity efforts, leaders say supply shortages remain the biggest hurdle. For weeks, officials here claim that the county’s health system is capable of immunizing 200,000 people a week. “Unfortunately, if we can’t increase the supply of vaccines and continue to comply with behavior change, we can expect a further surge,” said Cody. “I hope it will swell, not soar. It needs to last a little longer.” Contact or follow Madelyn Reese at [email protected] @MadelynGReese On Twitter. San José Spotlight is the city’s first non-profit news agency specializing in independent political and business reporting.Support our public service journalism Click here..







