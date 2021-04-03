Oregon reports 499 new cases with no new COVID-19-related deaths

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-There are no new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, and the state’s death toll remains at 2,385, the Oregon Department of Health reported Friday.

OHA also reported 499 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am on Friday, bringing the state to a total of 166,013 cases.

This is slide, Link to recording And a Link On Friday morning’s issue from a media briefing by Governor Kate Brown and OHA.

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported on Friday that 46,154 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 29,325 doses were given Thursday and 16,829 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Thursday.

Oregon currently receives a total of 962,741 first and second doses of Pfizer, 890,157 first and second doses of Moderna, and 45,256 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,203,345 Pfizer, 1,102,200 Modana, and 101,300 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered throughout Oregon.

These data are tentative and subject to change.

OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Friday, providing regularly updated vaccination data.

COVID-19 hospitalized

The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 157, two more than Thursday. There are 42 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, three more than Thursday.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

Learn more about hospital capacity...

St. Charles Bend reported six COVID-19 patients as of 4 am Friday, two in the ICU and one on mechanical ventilation.

Incident and death

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Friday were Baker (8), Benton (5), Craccamus (26), Kratosop (2), Colombia (13), Couse (12), Crook (5). ) Is in the county. ), Curry (7), Deschutz (24), Douglas (14), Harney (5), Jackson (29), Jefferson (3), Josephine (10), Klamath (19), Lake (1), Lane (43) ), Lincoln (10), Lynn (14), Malfur (1), Marion (39), Multnomah (111), Pork (16), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (7), Union (6), Wallowa (1) ), Washington (52) and Yamhill (13).

The latest daily case counts for the entire state and county are as follows: https://public.tableau.com/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19#!/vizhome/OregonCOVID-19Update/DailyDataUpdate

New COVID-19 model released

On Friday, OHA released the latest one COVID-19 Forecast, Showed higher infection of the virus until mid-March.

According to the model, the effective reproduction rate (the expected number of secondary cases generated by a single case) was estimated to be 1.12 until March 17.

At that level of infection, the number of cases per day for the two weeks from April 7 to April 20 increased to 130 per 100,000, with an estimated average of 390 cases per day and 17 cases. Will lead to a new daily hospitalization.

If the infection increased by 20% over the same period, the number of new cases would reach 195 per 100,000, with an estimated average of 585 daily cases and an additional 27 daily hospitalizations.

A 20% reduction in infection rates reduced the number of new cases to 86 per 100,000, the average number of cases per day to 260, and the corresponding reduction to 11 hospitalizations per day. I will.

As access to vaccines gradually spreads throughout the state, predictions about the spread of the virus underscore the importance of continuing to implement precautionary measures that can delay the spread of the disease.

Maintain physical distance.

Wear a face cover or mask.

Avoid gatherings with people other than household members.

Practice hand hygiene.

Want to know more about COVID-19 vaccination?

For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, see the OHA web page (English language Or Spanish), Distribution and other information breakdown.