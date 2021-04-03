Orange County continues to encourage the COVID-19 trend

Share this article:

Orange County set a new record for COVID-19 vaccination on Thursday, aiming to surpass it on Friday as coronavirus statistics continue to decline.

“Yesterday, we vaccinated 13,400 times (at the county-run POD, or’dispensing site’), which was a new record,” said Frank Kim, CEO of Orange County, Friday afternoon. It was. “Today I’m shooting at 14,000.”

According to Kim, the county plans to temporarily shut down Disneyland’s POD for the next few days because it doesn’t have enough vaccines to expect to have.

The Orange County Healthcare Agency reported 90 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a cumulative increase of 250,854, an additional 6 deaths, and an increase in deaths to 4,761. Some of the latest recorded deaths occurred in early January.

The county’s death toll in March was 111 as of Friday, well below 549 in February. The most deadly January deaths in the pandemic increased to 1,467, with 922 deaths in December. The death toll in December and January was 922. It reflects a surge fueled by holidays. The monthly total will continue to be adjusted as the deaths have been confirmed to be COVID related.

The average daily rate of new COVID-19 infections in the county for seven days dropped slightly to 2.9 per 100,000 inhabitants, and the positive test rate remained at 1.6%. According to Kim, the positive rate of health inequalities (a measure of testing rates in low-income and hit communities) was 2.1%.

“The numbers look good — not so unusual,” he said.

The total number of COVID hospitalizations in the county decreased from 131 to 118 on Thursday, and the number of patients in the intensive care unit increased from 22 to 23.

Since the medical institution renewed its website in May last year, the number of hospitalizations has not been so small.

No more outbreaks have been defined as more than one case in the county’s nursing home within the last two weeks. According to a county report published Wednesday, mobile field units built during the holiday surge were closed at two hospitals, and Fountain Valley hospitals turned their tent facilities into vaccination clinics.

Orange County officially moved to the Orange Layer of the state’s reopening system on Wednesday, and on the same day authorities opened the latest large-scale vaccination POD site at Orange County Fairgrounds in Costa Mesa.



“This site will greatly improve our capabilities … to move the county safely forward and restart the economy,” said Andrew Doe, chairman of the Supervisory Board, at the opening ceremony on Wednesday.

Katrina Foley, a supervisor representing the district, including the trade fair venue, said, “Because I can’t afford to take a break from work to go to the POD from 8 to 5 o’clock,” plans are underway to provide more flexible time on the site. Said it was inside.

Dr. Clayton Chau, Chief Health Officer and Director of Healthcare Agency in the county, said it is important to vaccinate as many populations as possible to outperform highly infectious COVID variants.

He said authorities are dispensing vaccines to those who wish to be vaccinated with a zip code specified by the state as a priority because it is the most underprivileged community hit by the pandemic.

On Thursday, the state will extend vaccination eligibility to all people over the age of 50 and on April 15 to everyone over the age of 16.

Emphasizing the importance of continuous adherence to social distance and face covering, Chow has about 1.1 million inhabitants with two doses of Pfizer and one dose of Moderna vaccine, and about 500,000 both. He said he was completely inoculated after receiving the inoculation.

The move of the county to the orange layer of the blueprint for a safer economy in the state has allowed the county to relax restrictions on various business units.

Today, retailers don’t have to limit capacity at all, and churches, cinemas, museums, zoos and aquariums can grow from 25% to 50% of capacity. Restaurants can expand indoor dining to 50%, wineries can offer indoor services at 25%, and non-meal bars can be reopened outdoors. The gym and fitness center can be expanded to 25% of the capacity, and the family entertainment center can offer indoor attractions such as bowling.

Mr Chau said it was unclear when the county could form a yellow layer. The state has lifted the restrictions to help the county move from red to orange faster, but requires it to stay in the orange layer for at least three weeks.

Chau predicted that the state would soon reach its goal of 4 million doses to low-income earners and relax the criteria for each color of the hierarchical network to restart the economy. As of Thursday, the state had inoculated 3.6 million in the low-income category.

Under current rules, the county’s new case rate must be less than 1 in 100,000 inhabitants to reach the yellow layer, but the county qualified for the yellow layer with a positive rate last week, Kim said. Mr. says. When the state reaches 4 million vaccinations in a low-income community, the benchmark for going yellow increases to 2 per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to Orange County supervisor Lisa Bartlett, the county has been vaccinated with an additional 44,000 doses this week. This brings the county total for this week to 115,000. According to Kim, federal allocations to pharmacies are also increasing.

OCHCA reported 17,838 COVID-19 tests on Friday, increasing the cumulative total to 3,373,593. The county has 33.1% of the ICU bed space available and 72% of the ventilator available.

