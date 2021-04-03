Health
Why doctors say Utah is in a “much better place” as far as COVID-19 is concerned
Utah is now in a “good place” in the fight against COVID-19, as the Utah Department of Health reported an additional 422 new COVID-19 cases and 6 additional deaths from the virus. Intermountain Healthcare Infectious Disease Doctors Said on Friday.
“It’s an optimistic time,” Dr. Eddie Stenehem told reporters at a virtual press conference by the region’s largest healthcare provider. The number of cases, positive test rates, hospitalizations, and deaths are all declining, even though there are still very ill patients hospitalized for the deadly virus, Stenehem said.
At the same time, doctors said more and more Utahns were vaccinated against COVID-19.
As of Friday, a total of 1,450,263 vaccines had been given to Utahns, an increase of 40,049 times per day, the Ministry of Health reports. Currently, nearly 522,000 Utains are fully vaccinated. That is, at least two weeks have passed since the last dose.
“This is a good place for us in Utah right now,” says Stenehjem, given the accelerating number of cases in about 30 states, including Michigan. “We are never outside the forest, but man, we are in a much better place than three months ago.”
Spring break activity, especially when more contagious variants of the virus continue to surface throughout the county, if the drinker is not wearing a mask and is not at a social distance, COVID-19 It may cause a new surge in the number of cases, but the increase in cases is after winter vacation.
About 80% of Utahn over the age of 70 are vaccinated, doctors said. “Therefore, even if this rise is seen, it could slow down in terms of hospitalization and death,” the doctor said. In addition to protecting its vulnerable population, he said warmer weather meant that people were spending more time outside, where infections were reduced. ..
Still, Stinehem warned, “Don’t be vigilant.” He continued to apply the same public health recommendations, such as wearing masks, even after the state-wide obligations expired on April 10, as Utah is still prevalent in “significant amounts” of the virus. Said. “This isn’t gone.”
According to Stenehem, even children playing outside need to wear a mask if they are close to others and there is still air left. Utah’s first virus kills a childReported in March was a boy in Salt Lake County between the ages of 1 and 14 who was hospitalized at the time of his death.
As vaccinations increase, Utah “will probably be able to take some more relaxed public health measures in the summer,” doctors said. He and his family said they would continue to wear masks until science “tell us that it is safe to give up protection against the spread of the virus.”
A new law ending state-wide mask mandates on April 10 will remove other restrictions as soon as the state receives 1.63 million initial vaccinations if cases and hospitalization rates remain low. ..Although it is expected to be in mid-May K-12 mask requirements are valid until June..
The latest number of cases brings the total number of Utah coronavirus cases to 386,550 since the outbreak of the pandemic over a year ago. The 7-day rolling average of positive tests is currently 407 per day, and department data show that since Thursday, an additional 5,761 Utahns have been tested for COVID-19 and an additional 14,258 tests.
More than 2.4 million Utahns have been tested for just under 4.3 million, with a 7-day rolling average of test positives of 3.4%, including all results, used by the state to calculate transmission levels. The method is 6.9%. Multiple test results from individuals over the last 90 days are excluded.
Currently, 138 people are hospitalized in COVID-19 in Utah, and the total number of hospitalizations in the state has increased to 15,573.
The coronavirus killed 2,131 people in Utah, with six reportedly dead on Friday. These deaths, including four people who occurred before March 1, are:
• Davis County female, 65-84 years old, resident of a long-term care facility.
• A man from Salt Lake County between the ages of 65 and 84 was hospitalized.
• A woman in Millard County between the ages of 65 and 84 was hospitalized.
• A man from Weber County over the age of 85 who lives in a long-term care facility.
• A woman from Salt Lake County between the ages of 65 and 84 was hospitalized.
• A Utah County woman over the age of 85 who lives in a long-term care facility.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]