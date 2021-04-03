Saskatchewan records the most active daily new COVID-19 cases in almost two months





Saskatchewan Government officials report an additional 254 COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Friday’s incident and one new death. The resident was in his 60s and tested positive for COVID-19. Deaths were reported in the Saskatoon zone. Today’s new case reports are the highest since February 6, when 264 new COVID-19 cases were reported. read more: Can vaccinated people spread COVID-19?Data is limited, says Health Canada Saskatchewan set another record on Friday, the state currently has 2,053 active cases. The last time the number of active cases exceeded 2,000 was on February 9, when 2,036 active cases were reported. Regina again reports the most new cases in 112, followed by Saskatoon with 36 new coronavirus infections. The story continues under the ad









Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation Calls for State-Wide Distance Education After Easter Holidays

The remaining cases are at the northwest end (1), northeast end (3), northwest (13), central north (12), northeast (9), east central (8), and central south (22). And the southeast (31) zone. Seven new cases have pending residence information. Two cases have been assigned to the Regina (1) zone and the northwest (1) zone. Trend story U.S. Capitol police officer kills knife-wielding suspect after vehicle runaway

The UK found 30 cases of blood clots after the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine Regarding hospitalization, 193 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, 37 of whom are receiving critical care or intensive care. Regina reported that 23 had the highest number of COVID-19 patients receiving critical care or intensive care, followed by Saskatoon in 9. Authorities continue to warn individuals about rising concerns variants (VOCs) in southern Saskatchewan, especially Moose Jaw and Weyburn. As of Friday, 151 VOCs have been identified in the South Central Zone, where Moosejaw is located. 127 VOCs have been reported in the southeastern zone where Wayburn is located. The story continues under the ad read more: Wastewater samples show an increase in COVID-19 variants in Saskatoon: Professor An additional 8,109 COVID-19 vaccines were given on Thursday, for a total of up to 208,742 doses across the state. On April 5, the state will release a new dashboard detailing vaccination in Saskatchewan. This includes the first and second doses for each age group. Due to this change, vaccine data will not be available on Sunday. Drive-through COVID-19 vaccination site opens in North Battleford On Thursday, the Saskatchewan Department of Health (SHA) announced the opening of drive-through clinics and walk-in clinics throughout the state. On Friday, SHA announced that the North Battleford Clinic would open a day earlier than expected. The drive-through vaccination clinic will open on Saturday for residents aged 55 and over. This location is in the Cat Finning Building near Highway 16 on the way to Lloydminster. The drive-through is open from 8am to 8pm from Saturday to April 7th.









Inoculate more than 45,000 AstraZeneca vaccines in Saskatchewan and open additional COVID-19 vaccine site

