COVID-19 Update: Active Cases Remain Over 200 in GLOW Area | Local News

BATAVIA — The number of active COVID-19 cases remained above 200 on Friday in the GLOW region.
A total of 214 active cases were reported in 4 counties. This is compared to the 210 cases on Thursday.
In the meantime, 53 new cases were reported and 47 recovery was seen.
Let’s look at the data by county.
Genesee County on Friday reported a total of 4,674 13 new cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived in the area in March.
New cases include people under the age of 20 and people in their 20s, 30s, 50s, 60s and 70s. They include people in the central and eastern regions of the county.
One of the new positive individuals is a prisoner in Genesee County Prison.
The county also reported 10 new collections, for a total of 4,108.
In Genesee County, 17,101 residents, or 29.7% of county residents, have been vaccinated at least once. According to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine tracker, 9,917 residents have completed the vaccine series.
Of the 68 active cases, 8 are hospitalized.
New York has reported a total of 121 COVID-19-related deaths in Genesee County.
There are a total of 115,093 tests of the virus conducted in Genesee County. The results include a negative test with an infection rate of 110,419 out of the 4.06 percent tested.
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Orleans County has reported a total of 2,583 10 new positive cases.
Individuals are under the age of 20 and are in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s. They include people from the Midwestern region of the county. Three of the new positive individuals were forced to quarantine before being tested positive.
Two of the new positives are inmates at the Albion Correctional Facility.
The county reported a total of 2,162 four new recovery.
In Orleans County, 9,798 residents, or 24.1% of the county’s residents, have been vaccinated at least once. According to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine tracker, 5,800 residents have completed the vaccine series.
Of the 53 cases active in Orleans County, three are hospitalized, according to county health officials.
The state reports 83 COVID-related deaths in Orleans County.
To date, there have been a total of 61,824 tests performed on county residents, 59,241 of which were negative, with an infection rate of 4.18 percent of those tested.
According to the Wyoming County Health Department, Wyoming County reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total to 2,329 community cases since the pandemic began.
Four are from the northwestern quadrant, including Attica, Bennington, Orangeville and Sheldon. One is from the southwestern quadrant, which includes arcades, eagle, Java and Weathersfield. The two are from the southeastern quadrant, including Castile, Gainesville, Genecy Falls, and Pike. Nothing is from the northeastern quadrant, including Covington, Middlebury, Perry and Warsaw.
One of the new cases is in their thirties, four are in their forties, one is in their fifties, and one is in their sixties.
There were two new incidents at a state correctional facility in Wyoming County. There were a total of 516 cases at these facilities. Cases at state correctional facilities are managed by the state correctional bureau and regional supervisory bureau and are not included in the Wyoming County total.
As of Friday, the county had 30 active cases under forced quarantine and 87 under forced quarantine.
Recovery numbers increased by 14, bringing the county to a total of 2,249.
In Wyoming County, 11,029 residents, or 27.5% of the county’s residents, have been vaccinated at least once. According to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine tracker, 6,441 inhabitants have completed the vaccine series.
The total death toll in Wyoming County is reported by the county’s health authorities to be 50, similar to that reported by the state’s Ministry of Health.
To date, there have been a total of 67,351 tests performed on county residents, of which 65,022 were negative, with an infection rate of 3.46 percent.
The Livingston County Public Health Department reported 23 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, increasing the total to 3,985.
According to the county’s COVID-19 follow-up map, there are 63 active cases among residents of Livingston County, an increase of four from Thursday.
According to county health data, there have been no hospitalizations since February 24th.
Livingston County also recorded 19 new collections, for a total of 3,878.
Active cases include 32 Geneseo (up to 5). Seven in Dansville (three below). 5 in Lima (1 up); 4 each in Avon and Caledonia (2 up). Three in Livonia (one up); Two cases of Honey Oi Falls zip code in Livingston County (one up). Single case with Wayland zip code in Hemlock, Leicester, Mount Morris (two down), Piffard (one down), Springwater, Livingston County.
According to the county tracking map, the county reports 44 COVID-19-related deaths. New York recorded 58 deaths in Livingston County.
Livingston County has conducted 112,830 COVID-19 tests among its residents. According to the county’s COVID-19 tracking map, the results include 108,845 negative results. The infection rate of those tested is 3.53%.
SUNY Geneseo reported 44 active cases in the college community on Friday and has not changed since Thursday. Quarantine data was readily available on Friday evening.