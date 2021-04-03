The rain may have washed away the pollen, but it’s not over yet, says allergists – WGAU





Metro Atlanta — Pollen is ubiquitous, symptoms are burning, and it takes a long time for the air to clear. Alicia Short-Thompson, a patient with Atlanta Allergy and Asthma, Ebony deon on channel 2.. She said she thought she had a severe food allergy, and it turned out to be due to tree pollen. “I literally hate it from March to May,” Thompson said. “I feel like I’m suffocating. My eyes get itchy soon.” Thompson’s allergies have worsened since he moved to Georgia. “I’m allergic to almost every tree that grows in Georgia,” Thompson said. Pollen counts reached thousands last week, and Dr. Stanley Fineman, an allergist for Atlanta allergies and asthma, says more than 1,000 cause problems for patients with pollen allergies. “Now we see a lot of tree pollen, especially hardwoods,” Feynman said. Trees that produce pollen include oak, sycamore, and hazelnuts. TRendering story “We see pine pollen. Frankly, we think we can see more pine pollen in the next few days,” Feynman said. It’s the yellow pollen in our cars, sidewalks, and driveways. It’s annoying, but not allergic. According to Feynman, it acts as dust and is irritating. Rain provides temporary relief by flushing pollen and cleaning the air, but plants like rain and help pollinate. “Pollen can come back. You can have a warm and refreshing day. The plants will release pollen and increase in number,” Feynman said. Feynman says he tightens himself because the pollen of the trees remains high until the end of April. “I love being outside in nature, not just pollen,” Thompson said. Fineman is advised to take a test to find out what is causing the symptoms and go outdoors early the day before the pollen count peaks.

