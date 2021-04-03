New COVID-19 cases surge in Maine under 30

People under the age of 30 account for an increasing share of new COVID-19 cases in Maine as new surges are boosting infection.

Vaccinations for people over the age of 50 are expanding rapidly and are skyrocketing as they cover everyone over the age of 16 in Maine starting next Wednesday.

By the end of March, people under the age of 30 accounted for 34.6 percent of all COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Maine in the last 13 months. This is a slight increase from 33.8% two weeks ago, about 3% higher than the share occupied by the crowd under the age of 30 at the beginning of the year.

The age distribution of cases changed dramatically over the course of a year. As of March 31, 2020, people under the age of 30 accounted for only 11.7% of all cases in Maine, while people over the age of 60 accounted for 44.2%.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the main in their twenties now accounts for 18.2 percent of all positive cases. It has the highest percentage of positive cases of all age groups. However, the most dramatic increase in the number of cases in the first three months of 2021 was for patients under the age of 20.

By January 1, there were 3,515 patients under the age of 20. By March 31, the number had increased to 8,392. This is an increase of 139 percent. The next biggest jump, 104%, is among mainners in their twenties, followed by individuals in their forties.

Case rates for residents in their 70s and 80s were the slowest in the first three months of the year, increasing by 78% and 63%, respectively. This reflects the state’s efforts to vaccinate the two age groups at the time. Maine, aged 70 and over, accounts for about 11% of all COVID-19 cases to date in the state, but accounts for 85% of all deaths.

Despite the fact that vaccination campaigns have reached about one-third of the state’s population, the number of cases is increasing in Maine, and the average age of infected people is young and distorted.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine reported 402 additional cases of COVID-19, the first time since February 2 that the total number of cases surged to over 400. Number of cases per day increase Over 200.

Most of the 402 new cases date back to Sunday, but were added to Friday’s total for CDC epidemiologists in Maine to process unprocessed positive test results reported to authorities. Main CDC spokesman Robert Long said 40 of the 402 new positive cases were reported on Thursday. However, as epidemiologists review the reports to ensure that they are new cases and do not repeat the positive results of those who have already been diagnosed with COVID-19, the number of cases that day and the previous day also increases. He said it was possible.

“The persistent increase in the number of positive test results means that it takes 24 to 48 hours to confirm the reception results, not within the standard 24 hours other than during spikes. I’m back. From late November to early January, “Long said.

With 402 new infections, the moving average of 7-day new cases in Maine jumped to 253, increasing from 198 a week ago to an average of 137 cases per day for the week leading up to February 20. The state’s peak seven-day average is 624. It happened on January 15th.

The Main CDC also reported on Friday afternoon about an additional death identified as a man in York County over the age of 80.

Public health officials in Maine and throughout the country have expressed concern about the potential for a further surge in COVID-19 cases that threaten the progress of vaccination-induced fatal disease management. Maine set a new record for shots managed on Thursday – 21,829 shots – for the second consecutive day. That rate could increase next week as the state expands its eligibility to everyone over the age of 16.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the main CDC, said the state’s positive test rate is also increasing as another potential sign that the virus is spreading more rapidly. The total daily positive rates for both molecular-based and antigenic tests ranged from a high of 4.9% to a low of 1.8% in the last two weeks, but this line is on the rise. The total positive rate on Friday was 3.5%.

“We’ll have a wider range of qualifications next week,” Shah said in a tweet. “Please shoot. I’ll talk a lot about the light at the end of the tunnel. Vaccines are our vehicle out of the tunnel.”

To date, there have been 744 deaths associated with COVID-19 in the state, and the main CDC has been tracking a total of 51,189 confirmed or possible viral illnesses since March 2020. I will.

However, Maine’s vaccination campaign is gaining momentum and is expected to accelerate next week as dose shipments from the federal government could increase significantly.

As of Friday morning, 435,700 people (32.4% of Maine residents) had been vaccinated at least once, and the second or last injection was given to 277,098 people, or 20.6% of the population. I did.

On Thursday, Governor Janet Mills expanded the qualification window to all residents of Maine over the age of 16 from Wednesday. This decision means that an estimated 470,000 Maine states are eligible to receive shots 12 days earlier than previously planned, but Mills should wait patiently with health care providers when residents try to book reservations. Prompted to.

The York, Androscoggin, and Cumberland counties continue to have the highest per capita infection rates in the state, with 524 infection rates per 10,000 inhabitants. Waldo County has the lowest case rate of 181 confirmed or possible infectious diseases per 10,000 inhabitants.

However, CDC data in Maine show that the number of cases increased the most in more rural counties during March.

The total number of cases in Piscataquis County, which has consistently the lowest infection rates, increased by 34% between March 1st and 31st, and increased by 24% and 20% in Knox and Wally counties, respectively. The counties of Kennebec, Penobscot and Hancock also experienced an increase of more than 15% in March.

Hospitalizations in Maine are relatively stable, with 75 people hospitalized throughout the state as of Friday morning, 25 of whom are in critical care beds. However, the new mortality rate from COVID-19 in Maine has declined significantly as vaccinations for individuals over the age of 70 have increased. As of Friday, 81.5% of about 191,000 people in that age group had at least the first vaccination, and 74.3% had all the necessary vaccinations.

Dr. Rochelle Warrensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the seven-day average of new cases continues to rise nationwide, exceeding 62,000 as of Friday. Even if the country launches an unprecedented vaccination campaign, hospitalizations are increasing, Warensky said.

“These data remain clear. Despite the good news at the forefront of vaccination, we still can’t afford to mitigate preventive strategies,” Warensky said in a briefing on Friday’s White House COVID-19 response team. I did. “We must continue to implement mitigation strategies we know of, such as wearing masks and increasing physical distance, to delay the spread of COVID-19 and see the end of this pandemic. No. This is a very important moment for our country. “

