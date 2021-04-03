Velasco urges the FDA’s DOH to publicly inform about alternatives to the treatment of COVID-19.





Chair Sir Alan Velasco urged the Department of Health and Human Services and the Food and Drug Administration to “quickly notify” the public about alternatives to the treatment of COVID-19. Velasco released a statement on Friday amid an increasing number of cases of COVID-19 in the country, allowing the widely pushed use of ivermectin as one of the reusable drugs to treat and prevent respiratory illness. Mentioned sex. “With the proliferation of coronavirus cases and more deaths, regulators need to consider the safety and efficacy of ivermectin and other reusable drugs against COVID-19. There is, “he said. Verasco said the DOH should take an “aggressive regulatory approach” to alternative therapies to prevent or treat COVID-19, keeping in mind the “despair” of the public when looking for drugs for COVID-19. It was. “People are desperate for treatment. Rapid clinical trials and processes to grant emergency use authorization to ivermectin or to definitively declare it unsafe rests the problem,” he says. I did. Vice-chair Bernadette Herrera-Dy also argued the possibility of using ivermectin to treat patients with COVID-19, which could help reduce deaths associated with respiratory disease in the country “cost-effectiveness”. Insisted that it would be a “high-priced drug”. “If there is no efficient treatment available to manage COVID-19, regulators need to maintain a more open mind and scrutinize ivermectin as a possible treatment for diseases that have killed many people so far. There are 13,000 people nationwide, “she said in another statement released Saturday. According to Herrera-Dy, ivermectin costs P35 per dose and patients take it once daily for 3 days. She argued that the cost was relatively lower than the use of remdesivir at about 28,000 pesos per vial and that COVID patients had to be given twice daily until discharge. Last week the FDA said Discuss with a pharmaceutical company How can we quickly track the use of ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19? Meanwhile, DOH said that Need more scientific evidence This demonstrates the effectiveness of ivermectin in the treatment of patients with COVID-19. Previously, the FDA Warned the public About the use and purchase of ivermectin veterinary products to treat COVID-19 patients. Ivermectin, which is registered in the country, is said to be used only for the prevention of parasites and heartworm diseases in certain animals. —Hana Bordey / KG, GMA News

