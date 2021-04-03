Vaccine eligibility extends to residents aged 50-64 years





As of Thursday, residents between the ages of 50 and 64 are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, on April 15th, the vaccine will be available to anyone over the age of 16 in Los Angeles County. There are not yet enough doses to vaccinate all eligible people, but the county is preparing for increased quotas and qualifications, officials said in a statement. Public health officials hope to be able to administer 1 million doses per week by the end of April. For more information on who is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in LA County, how to book if it’s your turn, and the confirmations you need to provide when booking your vaccination, please visit: VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish). Vaccinations are always free and open to qualified residents and workers, regardless of immigrant status. The Los Angeles County Public Health Department confirmed 53 new deaths and 757 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The number of COVID-19 is declining in Los Angeles County, but is increasing and spreading in many other states and countries. Authorities are worried that the same thing will happen when people travel and get together during the spring break season and celebrations. “Highly contagious variants are widespread throughout the country, and we continue to be concerned about the increased risk of infection during spring break, vacation trips and parties,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of public health. “The airport is not only crowded with people from different locations, but also at social gatherings when at the destination. In these scenarios, the COVID-19 virus finds new hosts and spreads. It provides a great opportunity. “ In LA County, everyone must self-quarantine for 10 days when arriving in LA County from another state or country. Private indoor gatherings are allowed for up to 3 households and should always be masked and distanced and should be limited to 2 hours. Outdoors are safer than indoors. Fully vaccinated people can gather in small numbers indoors with other fully vaccinated people without the need for masking or distance. Individuals are considered fully vaccinated at least 2 weeks after the second dose of Pfizer or Motona vaccine, or at least 2 weeks after the single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Fully vaccinated people should continue to wear masks and maintain physical distance in public.

