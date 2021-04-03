Health
Allina healthcare professionals share inspiring stories about the COVID-19 intensive care unit
Tanya Schipp, a nurse at United Hospital COVID-19ICU, told KSTP that the last three months have been the toughest month in her career of more than 20 years.
“The last few months have been horrifying because of the large number of patients and just coming,” said Schipp, who worked for COVID-19ICU for 10 months. “That is, this is the busiest and most illness I have ever met with an ICU patient, and it has been difficult for everyone to catch up.”
United Hospital Ships and other healthcare professionals have had nearly 100 COVID-19 patients in the hospital over the course of weeks, with an entire ICU unit to serve only COVID-19 patients. Said it was created.
“I remember the sound of everyone’s monitors being alert at the same time, which added to the stress,” Ship said. “That is, there may be four patients with dangerously low levels of oxygen, all in need of help at once. Then which of these alarms should be answered first? Do you want to choose? “
Amanda Peterson also worked for United Hospital’s COVID-19 ICU for 10 months. She told KSTP that it was emotionally difficult to handle the constant flow of COVID-19 patients.
“You only see them go through these stages of criticism, and they either bend and accomplish it, or keep going, they die, and the next comes,” says Peterson. I did. “It’s just an assembly line of the same thing, and you never knew what the next day would bring.”
Dr. Justin Cohen worked with Peterson and Ship at United’s COVID-19 ICU. He said the staff couldn’t handle emotionally and completely what those peak months were to them.
“One of the assumptions we made was that 25% of our staff would be quarantined, sick, or died,” Cohen said. “Who will take care of our colleagues? Who will we take care of our wives, moms and dads? And in the end, we all experienced one of those things.”
Last month, United Hospital removed the COVID-19 ICU, but the facility still has COVID-19 patients.
